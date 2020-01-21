advertisement

Controversial gadgets that allow police to bypass security measures on digital devices such as smartphones and tablets have been deployed in Fife.

Police Scotland is setting up 41 so-called “cyber kiosks” across the country and The Courier understands that the Glenrothes and Dunfermline police stations were the first to be equipped with the technology.

Desktop computers, which can scan digital devices for evidence, were forcibly bought two years ago, but were delayed due to a series of legal disputes.

Anti-deployment activists such as the Scottish Human Rights Commission and Privacy International have expressed concern that the legal powers under which Police Scotland will exploit the technology are “not sufficiently clear, predictable or accessible ”and say new legislation is needed.

Police chiefs say more than 400 specially trained officers will screen mobile devices to determine if they contain information that may be useful for an investigation. Devices not relevant to an investigation will be returned to their owners more quickly.

Technology used by trained officers.

Deputy Chief Malcolm Graham said police will only examine a digital device if there is “a legal basis and when necessary, justified and proportionate” to an incident or crime of an investigation.

“The current limitations mean that the devices of victims, witnesses and suspects can be taken for months at a time, even if it turns out later that there is no valid evidence about them.

“By quickly identifying devices that contain or do not contain evidence, we can minimize intrusion into people’s lives and provide better service to the public.”

The move comes after figures from the Scottish Police Authority suggest that cybercrime increased 215.2% from April to September 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, from 1,426 to 4,495.

