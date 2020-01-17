advertisement

But it wouldn’t be an Eminem album without controversial lyrics, would it?

While we slept overnight, rap superstar Eminem dropped a surprise album called Music to be Murdered by.

The 47-year-old may not be as popular as before, but is still one of the biggest names in music.

And as fans wind their way through the 20-track album, they’ll find that the Detroit rapper still isn’t afraid of controversy.

One line that receives special attention on social media seems to refer to the Manchester terrorist attacks that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. 23 people were killed in the incident.

On the track “Unaccomodating” Eminem raps: “But I’m thinking about screaming” Bombs away “on the game / as if I’m waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert.”

Grande joins a long list of celebrities that Eminem has ignored throughout his career.

The album contains some big names from the music industry, including Ed Sheeran, Royce da 5’9 “and Anderson .Paak.

An impressive video was released for the new song “Darkness”, which deals with gun violence in America, especially with the shooting in Las Vegas 2017. Take a look around here:

Here you can stream music to be murdered:

