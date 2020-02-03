advertisement

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – There was a controlled fire at Peachtree Rock Preserve in Lexington on Monday. If you saw smoke this way and thought there was a fire, you are right. But it was intentional and actually beneficial to Mother Nature.

“Our fire will effectively stay on the ground. I only burn the leaf and needle litter that is lying on the ground and I use the dead material, the dead plant material, ”said Tom Dooley, director of forest conservation at The Nature Conservancy.

Controlled burns take place in the Peachtree Rock Preserve every few years.

“The forest here is really adapted to regular fires. The fire serves as a function, like a forest function, and if we don’t put fire in that forest, it won’t be as unique as it actually is, ”said Dooley.

Certain types of plants, such as the long-leaved pine, need the burned dead material for better growth.

“You need open spaces, sunlight on the ground, down to the forest floor. So in the presence of fire, it helps create that condition for the long-leaved jaw, ”said Dooley.

Crews who carry out the burns are very careful before lighting a fire. Every element of the combustion must be right.

“A well thought out plan, the right number of people, the right amount of equipment, the right weather. So all of these things have to be there. And then we always start on the side of the headwind. A weather forecast is therefore very important for our activities and especially for a good, steady wind direction, ”said Dooley.

Controlled burns are not only good for nature, but can also help prevent forest fires.

“Once we burn it, the likelihood of a forest fire in that area next year is very slim,” said Dooley.

On Monday, 65 acres were burned down, and a total of about 340 acres were burned down in a few days.

