The illustration shows that the new Pattullo Bridge will have four lanes with a compartment and separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists. (Ministry of Transport)

Contractors chose to replace the Pattullo Bridge of B.C.

Acciona, Aecon to build the Fraser four-lane junction only by coupling

B.C. the government has chosen a partnership of construction giants Acciona and Aecon to build the replacement for the aging Pattullo Bridge between Surrey and New Westminster.

Estimated at a cost of $ 1.377 billion, the new bridge and connecting roads are planned to be completed in 2023. Built north of the existing 83-year-old structure, the new bridge will still have only four car lanes, plus pedestrian lanes. and bicycles and a new diversion to Highway 17, South Fraser Road Perimeter.

In a year-end interview with Black Press, Prime Minister John Horgan said the Pattullo crossing is a higher priority than the George Massey Tunnel congestion because Pattullo “is falling into the river”. It is one of three projects set by the NDP government “community benefit agreement” that requires construction workers to be members of one of 19 predominantly US-based unions.

Acciona is a Spain-based multinational that is also a leading contractor at Site C dam in northern B.C. and the Walterdale Bridge in Edmonton. Its initial offering was with a group, including SNC Laval, but the Quebec-based company failed and the consortium with Aecon is called Fraser Crossing Partners.

Aecon Group is a long-established Ontario company that is building the Annacis Island wastewater treatment plant in Delta and has contracts for the Local Gas Coast pipeline throughout B.C. northern as well as renovating the Darlingon nuclear power plant in Ontario.

The Canadian government intervened in 2018 to block the sale of Aecon to China’s CCCI International Holding. The then Minister of Innovation Navdeep Bains said the decision was the result of a “multi-step process of national security review”.

In a statement from her Chicago office Friday, Acciona said she and Aecon have been chosen as the preferred backer “to design, build and partially finance the construction” of the new Pattullo Bridge.

more to come …

