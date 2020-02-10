advertisement

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – The British Government of Colombia has awarded a contract for the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge in Metro Vancouver.

The $ 1.4 billion project will see a new four-lane bridge built with wider lanes connecting Surrey and New Westminster.

The expanded bridge will also include dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will be built to allow the bridge to be widened to six lanes.

Construction is slated to take place this year with the new bridge scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Fraser Crossing Partners – comprised of a number of construction companies – has been awarded a $ 967.5m contract to replace the bridge, with the remaining costs covering project management, financing, property acquisition and other project-related items.

The bridge is being built under the so-called community benefit agreement, which aims to strengthen learning opportunities and employ more women, Indigenous and other under-represented workers.

“The current bridge needs to be replaced for years, and I am proud that our government is doing it in a way that benefits the local community with good jobs and training opportunities,” Prime Minister John Horgan said in a statement. “It’s all part of our job to keep people and goods moving as we build a strong, sustainable B.C.

Opposition liberals have been critical of community benefit deals, arguing that in the case of the Pattullo Bridge it will add $ 100m to the project cost because a number of contractors are excluded from a bidding process that favors united candidates. .

“Today, the NDP formally confirmed the contract awarded for the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge, which not only preserves the intersection width of the four lanes, but comes with a seven per cent increase in the cost price to be paid by BC taxpayers,” it said. Marvin Hunt, a Liberal member of the legislature for Surrey-Cloverdale.

The Surrey Board of Trade said the new bridge should be wider to cope with population growth in the region.

“It’s not too late to build and open the bridge in 2023 with six lanes,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the trade board, in a news release.

“We need to build transport infrastructure for future population growth. By 2050, an additional 1.3 million people are expected to move to the Metro Vancouver region. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

