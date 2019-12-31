advertisement

HONG KONG – Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong began staging New Year’s rallies in the city on Tuesday, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020 as police prepare to deploy more than 6,000 officers according to local media.

“Eratelironi HK, The Revolution of our time is my New Year’s wish,” said 30-year-old Calvin, who attended a lunch rally in the central business district.

Protesters were asked to wear masks at the “Remember 2019 – Continue in 2020” rally, according to social media posts.

“While we have been protesting for such a long time, but the government still refuses to listen to us. If we do not join the protest, we are indebted to our comrades who have already been jailed,” Calvin said.

In a video message to the New Year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that more than six months of turmoil at the Asian financial center had caused sadness, anxiety, frustration and anger.

“Let’s start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can start again, together,” Lam said in the 3-minute long message.

Other protest events called “Suck the Eve” and “Shop With You” are planned for Lan Kwai Fong’s bar and entertainment district in the central business district, as well as walks near the port of Victoria, and in major shopping malls.

Police will deploy more than 6,000 officers to deal with potential riots during the New Year period, according to the South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources.

Protesters and human rights groups have criticized police for using excessive force in dealing with street protests.

“I joined the luncheon protest to tell the Hong Kong people that we do not give up the five demands. My wish for the New Year is that this move could end soon,” said a 40-year-old clerk Kong.

“I am a mother of two, I have stopped bringing my children to join the protest now as it is becoming dangerous for them to join and I do not know what the good or bad cops are” , said Kong.

Police say they have arrested nearly 6,500 people since the start of the escalation protests in June in what is the worst political crisis the city has faced in decades.

“The people of Hong Kong have solved many difficulties before. With our stamina and wisdom I believe we can once again overcome our current challenges and rebuild Hong Kong,” Lam said.

On New Year’s Day, tens of thousands are expected to join a major pro-democracy march as it receives police approval to continue, with organizers hoping to maintain the momentum of the protest movement for the new year.

The previous such march by organizers, the Human Rights Front, in early December, drew about 800,000 people.

“On New Year’s Day, we have to show our solidarity … to resist the government. We hope the Hong Kong people come on the road to the future of Hong Kong,” said Jimmy Sham, a front-runner reporters.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Demonstrations planned for the New Year continue in a clash since Christmas Eve, when riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters after clashes in shopping centers and a major tourist district. (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)

