However, director Rian Johnson doesn’t like to call it a sequel.

At a time when it is becoming increasingly rare for original, one-of-a-kind films to make a lot of money at the box office worldwide, Rian Johnson’s modern product “Knives Out” was an outlier when it won over critics and raised $ 294.55 million worldwide Budget grossed $ 40 million. Now it’s a franchise: Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, said Thursday that a sequel to the film is in the works.

The performance of “Knives Out” in conjunction with the company’s other Q3 releases, “Midway” and “Bombshell”, helped increase Lionsgate’s film sales by 30% in the quarter.

It’s rare for a studio to successfully launch a self-developed franchise: each of the ten films with the highest earnings in the last year comes from established series such as comics, remakes of Disney classics and Star Wars. The relative newcomers were “Hobbs & Shaw”, the latest version of the two-decade “Fast & Furious” series, and “Frozen 2”, the sequel to Disney’s animated smash hit of 2013.

But “Knives Out” promises another mid-budget franchise; One of Lionsgate’s most successful properties is Keanu Reeves’ John Wick series, the third installment of which was $ 326.7 million gross last year. A fourth film is in the works.

Once released for streaming (Lionsgate has an output contract with Hulu), “Knives Out” could also experience a successful second life that would further expand its popularity and anticipation of a sequel.

The film, which earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, plays an ensemble directed by Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon.

What if a southern accent is the only way Daniel Craig can feel more alive?

– Kyle Buchanan (@ kylebuchanan) November 21, 2019

Johnson previously said he wanted to create sequels with Craig’s character, Southern Private Eye Benoit Blanc. Craig uses a similar drawl that he used in Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky”.

It’s worth noting that Johnson doesn’t particularly like the term “sequel”. In an interview with UPROXX, the director compared a “Knives Out” episode to Agatha Christie’s crime novels that offer a new story, a new location, and new characters.

