“Wall Vision” writer Megan McDonnell is in negotiations to write Brie Larson’s next MCU superhero adventure.

Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel have officially started developing the highly anticipated follow-up “Captain Marvel”. The 2019 blockbuster starred Brie Larson as an ex-American. Carol Danvers, an Air Force fighter pilot, in the MCU’s first solo superhero film. “Captain Marvel” brought the studio a profit of over a billion dollars worldwide, which proves that women can achieve great success at the box office. According to the deadline, Marvel is considering a release for the sequel to 2022, which is temporarily known as “Captain Marvel 2”.

Marvel tapped the relatively unknown writer Megan McDonnell to write the screenplay. McDonnell’s only merit to date is the upcoming Disney + series “WandaVision”, an animated MCU series with the spokesmen for Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen.

The first “Captain Marvel” was the 22nd Marvel Studios film and the first with a female solo lead. The blockbuster hit was staged by screenwriter / director duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Boden und Fleck wrote this screenplay together with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and shared these three stories with Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve. Before their successful breakthrough, Boden and Fleck had already made episodes of “The Affair” and “Billions”. The news that it was a turn of a single writer could be the signal for Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige’s plan to hire writers and directors and reject the filmmaking committee.

Brie Larson will return as a brave fighter pilot who discovered her superhero skills in the first film, regaining elements of her past. The film featured Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Lashana Lynch as Carol’s best friend Maria, Annette Bening as mentor and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader.

Although the film wasn’t one of the main projects in Feige’s big unveiling of Marvel’s Phase 4 cast at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Feige also mentioned “Captain Marvel 2” as one of the projects in the work with “Black Panther 2” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.” The confirmed phase 4 films, which will be released in 2020, include an independent project “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson from Cate Shortland, the director of the “Berlin Syndrome”, as well Chloé Zhao’s interpretation of “The Rider” to “The Eternals.” Rumor has it that the MCU is the first gay superhero.

