The long saga of one of Chilliwack’s famous tax protesters may finally end after she was arrested in a parking lot before Christmas and is now serving a 4.5-year prison sentence.

Debbie Arlene Anderson was a follower of the well-known ‘natural person’ teacher for tax fraud Russell Porisky who was sentenced to four years in prison and handed a fine of less than $ 260,000 in 2016.

Porisky’s appeal was rejected by the BC Court of Appeal on 30 April 2019.

When she was arrested on December 19, Anderson had been in the lamb since April 17, 2018 when she did not appear at her BC Court of Appeal hearing. Because she did not appear, her appeal was rejected and the order granted.

However, she still has the right to appeal her sentence. Anderson appeared in Vancouver court on Dec. 23, where she was in an opposing position on bail pending that appeal. The hearing was short, but the judge ordered her detained, meaning she is now serving her 4.5-year sentence.

Russell Anthony Porisky was convicted and sentenced in 2016 in connection with a major income tax evasion scheme, and was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $ 260,000. (YouTube)

Anderson was part of the Paradigm Education Group under the leadership of Russell Porisky, who taught the tax protester. The theory of the natural person ‘. She was told that there were about 100 students who were paying seven percent of their income in order to arrange their jobs not to pay income tax or GST.

Overall, Paradigm is said to have 800 students.

The basis of fraud is the lesson that, in essence, income tax is optional. A natural person is an individual human being, as opposed to a legal or artificial person. If you declare yourself a natural person and arrange your affairs as such, so does fraud, you are not a taxable entity.

The fraud has been dismissed by the courts over and over, yet Anderson has been one of the strongest advocates and refused to accept the ruling against her when it first happened.

During her sentencing hearing she did not enter any submissions but attempted to re-argue her case. Anderson claimed that the Crown’s argument that a person could not “contract” for paying taxes made no sense because she had never contracted.

“It would be like Walmart pulling me over to buy there,” she said.

At that point, Justice Neill Brown politely explained how inclusion works, well beyond private business and with levels of government such as Canada.

Anderson earned at least $ 165,000 during 2005, 2006 and 2007, and declared zero income for the first two years and did not file an income tax return for 2007.

She was convicted on November 3, 2017 of tax evasion and making false statements under the Income Tax Act (ITA), failure to make GST payments under the Excise Tax Act (ETA) and advising others on committed fraud under the penal code.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how much Paradigm’s collective fraud costs taxpayers pay, an estimate is roughly $ 11.5 million.

In a statement issued a day after sentencing, the CRA warned Canadians to beware of “tax protesters” who try to convince people that income tax is optional.

“The Canadian courts have consistently and repeatedly rejected the arguments made in these tax protesters’ schemes,” the statement said. “For those involved in tax protesters’ schemes, the CRA will reevaluate the income and interest tax and impose penalties. Moreover, if convicted of tax evasion, the court could fine them up to 200 percent tax evasion and sentenced them to up to five years in prison. More information on tax protesters’ schemes is available at Canada.ca/tax-alert. “

