Kendra Simonetto, principal of James Hill Elementary, got to make viral videos and her ability to write cover songs to share that Wednesday was a snow day for her students.

The video, with an original song inspired by Disney’s Moana’s “How Far I Go”, was posted by Simonetto and shared by the Langley School District.

Simonetto said the tradition was started by Chris Wejr, the principal of Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary School, who had posted a slow-motion snowdrift parody by Michael Buble last year.

Director James Hill responded with her video in 2019, a parody of the theme of 1990s hip-hop hip-hop rap song Vanilla Ice Baby.

“I didn’t plan on doing anything this year, but Shawn Davids put on the cover of Green Day,” Simonetto said, referring to the “Time of Your Life” parody released by director Dorothy Peacock that same morning.

Simonetto said she had to write and shoot most of the video herself – though she recruited her husband and children to help film some of the more complicated parts.

“It’s a way to be funny and make kids feel connected to their school, even when they’re not in the building,” the principal explained. “They don’t always see that side of me, which is important because it shows the students that we are all human.”

With students returning to class, Simontetto said some students have come to her and expressed their appreciation for her tune.

