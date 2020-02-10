advertisement

When Inter and Milan started on Sunday before a cacophonic San Siro, there were all the usual sights. Angry, steel looks, bent necks, shaken legs. Big match fear capitalized. Then there was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, wide-eyed to see the scene, with a big grin on his face.

Maybe he knew all the time. Or thought he did it.

Ibrahimovic’s return to the game was a blessing for Milan, largely because he diverted attention from the rift that has opened up between him and his big rival since Antonio Conte’s takeover of the Nerazzurri.



READ:

Inter Milan 4-2: Nerazzurri at the top after a dramatic derby turnaround

advertisement

“He is a champion that gives Milan quality and charisma,” said Conte to Ibrahimovic, although even with his recognition, he could hardly imagine that his title contender would retire in the first half before turning the tables on top of the table with a 4-2 derby win forever.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic, who always seemed to fluctuate between self-contempt and a yawning lack of self-confidence, has experienced as much as he entertains.

It was easy to conclude that a Milan, caught up in mismanagement and mediocrity, had bought the wrong side of a major knee operation rather than the aging man when they offered him a way out of his expected retirement home in Major League Soccer.

The Rossoneri started on Sunday with seven places and 19 points behind Inter, but have been beaten in the seven games since Ibrahimovic’s second debut.

In this Derby della Madonnina – a game in which he obviously knows both sides of the divide – he was Milan’s talisman.

Stefano Pioli’s team advanced after the whistle, and Ibrahimovic hit the volley in 67 seconds after a cross from Samu Castillejo.

The most striking element of the veteran’s early contribution was his ability to elevate the people around him. Castillejo has always had someone to be hit from the right flank and has been a constant threat, while Ante Rebic, unlike the troubled single player Milan, has recently been more like the Croatian player at the 2018 World Cup final.

The lightning-fast Hakan Calhanoglu was the first choice, who shot the post after nine minutes and then showed up in the last third with a perceptible threat, never far from a smart passport or a discharge to Ibrahimovic.

Inter struggled to get out of her own half and fell back in line with the concern spread over a grazing conte.

Of course, Ibrahimovic was involved, who was muscular about Diego Godin to knock down Castillejo’s cross so Rebic could get past a bizarre, hesitant Samir Handanovic.

READ:

Juventus confirms contract negotiations with Dybala

A VAR test did not spare Godin. It is hard to imagine that this kind of reparation goes well with the wonderfully gray center-back. In the Mano-E-Mano fight, he just came second best to an opponent on a mission.

When Ibrahimovic’s role at the start was about raw strength, he picked up stealth at number two and stole into the void on the long post when Milan Skriniar’s gaze was directed to the ball. It was soon behind him and the man of the moment nodded to the net. Arms up, script met.

Only Conte and his warriors in blue and black, with the blood of a surging Scudetto race on their noses, had other ideas.

Antonio Candreva struck forward in the 51st minute. Clogged. Marcelo Brozovic struck violently. 2-1.

Everything was all right in a flash when a shot from Alexis Sanchez fell to Andrea Contis Heilung and he restricted Matias Vecino’s goal gap.

Godin delivered the pass to Sanchez and the feeling that inter-central defenders were freed from their previous test by Ibrahimovic was underlined by Stefan de Vrij, who made them on the way to the most beautiful victories.

Ibrahimovic thundered a long-range free kick that crashed into the billboards with the same force that made Milan’s earlier dreams come true, and a towering header hit the post.

Conte was negotiating with the man with the occasional god complex and got Victor Moses to found a fourth for the productive Romelu Lukaku. With Juventus at the summit, it’s 54 points per game, and Inter could have taken a significant step towards the promised country with a difference in the goals.

Zlatan: Everything has collapsed



“It’s hard to explain what happened,” Ibrahimovic, 38, told Sky Sport Italia after scoring his third goal since returning to Milan in January.

“At half-time we said that the first 15 minutes will be decisive for us. In this 15-minute break we conceded two goals.

“We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pushing, we didn’t have enough to pass around. From the equalizer, everything collapsed.

“I think a lot of that depends on experience, because you have to know how to control a game 2-0 and not just win in the end.”

“It’s strange because our first half was practically perfect. I expected more from Inter and the first half performance didn’t look like a team that deserved second place. They made it after the break.”

advertisement