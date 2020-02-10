advertisement

Suppose you want advice on a healthy lifestyle. A nutritionist suggests that instead of identifying certain foods to include in your diet, you should develop a healthier way of thinking about foods. Is that good advice?

Obviously not because it encourages false division. An essential part of a healthier lifestyle is choosing better foods every day. This requires identification of foods you should eat and foods you should avoid. It is good and good to develop a healthier mindset, but good thoughts are meaningless unless they are accompanied by specific measures. Improving your health requires both good thoughts and a better choice of foods.

Unfortunately, there are many false dichotomies in education. One of the worst is the notion that teachers should focus on critical thinking and spend less time ensuring that students master certain content.

For example, the Alberta Teachers Association recently published an editorial by education professor Carla Peck that compared memorizing facts with so-called historical thinking skills. Peck said she supported the inclusion of more world history in the social science curriculum, “provided the focus is not on memorizing dates, places, names, and events, but rather on developing the” historical thinking “of students.”

Peck explains that students should learn to “analyze primary and secondary sources, analyze changes over time, evaluate the historical importance of people and past events, analyze multiple historical perspectives on global issues, and connect global events to tie their lives and for today’s society. “These are useful skills that students should learn.

Without memorizing dates, places, names and events, however, students find it difficult to think critically about the story. Hopefully Peck realizes that some important facts need to be memorized. Still, she should know that reconciling fact-finding with historical thinking skills is of little use. This is because the wrong message is being sent that teachers should either help students gain knowledge of the content or encourage them to think critically. The reality is that knowledge and critical thinking go hand in hand.

Knowledge of content is not an irrelevant trivial, but provides the students with the essential building blocks that enable overarching learning and critical thinking. It is not difficult to understand why. Take two students, one who knows many facts about Métis leader Louis Riel and another who has never heard of him. It shouldn’t take too long to figure out which student is more likely to develop a deep understanding of the historical grievances of the Métis population.

The same applies to all other specialist areas. Mathematics is an obvious example. A student who knows the multiplication tables from memory is more likely to solve algebraic equations than a student who needs a calculator to answer basic questions such as 7×8. This is because the student who doesn’t know the multiplication tables is more likely to get stuck and confused by trying to solve sequential, multi-level problems.

Unfortunately, the provincial education departments are often complicit in promoting wrong skills or knowledge dichotomies. A few years ago, British Columbia revised its curriculum to focus on critical thinking rather than the acquisition of content. The B.C. The Ministry of Education’s official website contains the following statement: “The deep understanding and application of knowledge are at the heart of the new model, as opposed to remembering and remembering facts that have shaped education around the world for decades.”

Despite the opinion of some bureaucrats in the education department of British Columbia, there can be no deep understanding and application of knowledge without the memory and memory of basic facts. Being well informed about a topic is the first step to think critically about it. Ignorant people never think critically.

The reality is that knowledge and critical thinking always belong together. Just as students should not simply memorize facts without understanding the big picture, teachers cannot expect students to develop critical thinking skills in the absence of specific content knowledge. Since these two things belong together, we have to stop presenting them as opposites and instead recognize them as partners. Critical thinking requires knowledge of the content.

Imagine how much better it would be if the provinces revised their curriculum to ensure that students acquire certain content knowledge in a logically sequential manner. Along with acquiring knowledge, students would then develop their critical thinking skills by engaging with a knowledgeable curriculum and a competent teacher. After getting to know the most important people and events that led to the Confederation in 1867, you are able to make some important considerations as to why our country has developed in this way.

If we want to promote real, in-depth learning at our schools, we have to eliminate false dichotomies that position content-related knowledge and critical thinking against each other. Content knowledge and critical thinking go hand in hand. Both are prerequisites for a good education.

Michael Zwaagstra is a public high school teacher and author of A Sage on the Stage: reflections on teaching and learning with common sense.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

