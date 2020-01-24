advertisement

The Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram will open in Contemporary Calgary on January 23, 2020. Courtesy, Cork Midsummer Festival, MB, 2017

Calgary

Back in July 2018, Luke Jerram’s artwork, Moon Museum, was on a trail from the artist’s home in Bristol to a festival in Austria when it temporarily disappeared.

It was one of many global adventures for fine art, which has been traveling the world since 2016.

“Sometimes it loses and newspapers have a full day on the ground,” says Jerram, in an interview from his UK home “You know:” TNT loses the moon. “This became a headline story in the Daily Mail here in England: ‘The postman loses the moon.'”

Nothing so dramatic has happened during her trips to Calgary, where she is now suspended from the top of Contemporary Calgary’s 13-foot dome. At the time of this interview, the artist was informed of the piece, which is seven meters in diameter and presents detailed detailed NASA images of the lunar surface, had arrived safe and sound with only limited difficulty.

“It’s almost stuck in customs, but it’s gone,” says Jerram. “I thought at customs they might be a little confused by a piece of art that simply says ‘moon’ on top.”

The Moon Museum apparently fits into a desk-sized crate. Made of nylon fabric with printing on it, it can be folded into a box. All this makes his transformation when displayed in full glory, look even more spectacular. Each inch of sculpture illuminated from within represents five kilometers of the Moon’s surface. It creates a unique optical illusion, offering what looks like a stunningly textured recreation of the craters and lunar mountains in perfect detail.

“People look at it and say, ‘Where is it from? Is it concrete or fiber glass?'” Says Jerram. “We visited it around India and a lot of people thought it was made with papier apples.”

Jerram, whose multidisciplinary art practice includes sculptures, installations and live artwork, first came up with the idea 15 years ago, when he would make daily cycling trips to his hometown. Bristol has the second highest tidal range in the world, with a 13-meter gap between high tide and low tide. She offered the artist a daily reminder of the Moon’s gravitational pull.

“At that time, printing technology was not available and data from NASA was not available,” he says. “It took a long time for the technology to deal with the vision I had from the project.”

NASA now publicly offers three datasets regarding the Moon’s surface. It took Jerram three or four months to provide the information and six months to create the sculpture.

The installation is presented with music, provided by composer Dan Jones. In its travels around the world, it generally acts as a catalyst for organizations to present similar-themed programs. Contemporary Calgary is presenting the Museum of the Moon in collaboration with Planetary, an exhibition featuring 36 artists from the gallery’s collateral mansion that riff on the history and architecture of the old Century Planetarium, where the gallery now resides.

But the sculpture has inspired a wide range of activities: Yoga, synchronized swimming, opera, DJ.

“It acts as a place for other people to be creative,” Jerram says.

In Milan, he rose above Piscina Cozzi, allowing the public to swim “under the moon” day or night. In Reykjavik, Iceland, it was suspended in the Harpas Concert Hall during the Winter Lights Festival. It jumped over the River Bastejkalns Park in Riga, Latvia, and over the City Hall in central Brussels.

The international tour the moon has been on for the past four years highlights what inspired Jerram in the first place.

“I’m interested in art and science,” he says. “The moon acts as this cultural mirror for society. So in every culture in the world, the Moon has a great significance and inspired music and literature, poetry and religion in every culture in the world. So I’m interested in discovering and discovering those different mythologies. “

The Moon Museum is now in Contemporary Calgary until March 15th.

