Firefighters near NSW enjoy a “psychological and emotional” respite from dangerous forest fires, but authorities say containment remains a priority before it gets warmer.

Occasional showers on NSW fireplaces are expected to continue falling until Wednesday as attention is focused on getting scorched cities to work.

More than 13 mm fell on Monday in Merimbula and 9.8 mm in Bega.

“It’s not a great fall, but some are falling from the sky,” Gabrielle Woodhouse, a meteorologist, told AAP.

Still, 130 fires continue to burn across New South Wales, and up to 50 uncontrolled and more than 2,600 firefighters are deployed on Tuesday.

Shane Fitzsimmons, a fire brigade officer in rural areas, said the fire brigade would continue to work on containment lines and burn-backs before the increased fire risk returned to NSW on Friday.

However, the weather on Friday should not be as bad as on Saturday, when huge bushes and hundreds of houses were destroyed on the south coast.

“While we want to control most of the fires, we still focus primarily on strengthening protection to prevent fire fronts from continuing to hit more communities,” Fitzsimmons told ABC TV.

“There is a combination of oppression and mopping up and patrolling.

“It was nice to see a cyclone at the top of WA, which hopefully is a signal that we are seeing monsoon activity that will disrupt the dominant hot air mass that continues to affect so much weather.”

Mr. Fitzsimmons said HMAS Adelaide is still on standby and is assisting the fire department in refilling and refueling.

Meanwhile, NSW Transport Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance called on the government to lure aid workers to areas hit by fire as soon as possible while the communities struggled with “unimaginable heartache.”

Save The Children says it will set up more child-friendly rooms so that children up to 12 years of age can process their experiences with specialists for toddlers.

Bundanoon couple Dianne Ross and Michael Hutchinson said Saturday’s evacuation helped them decide to make a plan to defend their home.

“We will not play, we will defend until the place is on fire,” but we will defend it as best we can, “Hutchinson told AAP.

Ten people have been killed since December 30, fighting or trying to escape bushfires. There were 19 deaths this season.

An estimated 2,800 animals are among the millions of animals believed to have been killed.

This season, approximately 4.8 million hectares – which corresponds to the metropolitan region of the five state capitals of the US state – were burned in NSW. At least 1466 houses, 100 facilities and 2339 outbuildings such as sheds were put into operation this year.

A person from the south of Bombala in the south of New South Wales is still missing.

Originally published as a containment key as rain, NSW gives a respite

