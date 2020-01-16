advertisement

Costume creators for Riverdale, Tale The Handmaid’s and Anne With A E are among the designers honored for their work in film and TV.

The Canadian Costume Arts and Design Alliance of Film and Television has announced the candidates in 15 categories for the CAFTCAD Awards, set for March 1 in Toronto.

Designers for Netflix’s “Riverdale” face the contemporary TV category against those from TVA.ca “LOL :]”, Super Channel’s “Get Shorty”, Baroness Von Sketch, CBC’s “and CTV Comedy” The Detour. “Period TV category features nominees from” The Terror “, CTV Sci-Fi’s” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow “and CBC series” Anne With a E “,” Murdoch Mysteries “and” Unspeakable “.

TV Sci-Fi finalists come from Bravo’s “Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events” “Handmaid’s Tale”, TVO Kids’ Odd Squad Kids, Showcase’s Batwoman Show and CTV Sci -Fi “Killjoys and” Star Trek: Discovery “.

The contemporary film category lists stylists from “It Chapter Two,” “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” “Ready or Not,” “JT Leroy,” and “In the Shadow of the Moon.” The nominees in the period movie category worked on ” Light, “” Brotherhood, “” Stockholm, “” I’m Someone’s Child: The Story of Regina Louise “and” Goalie. “

A new international category will hand the movie award to the team behind “Song of Names” and a TV award to the team behind Netflix’s “Daybreak”.

The nominees are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have worked on Canadian-made projects or co-productions.

Canada Press

