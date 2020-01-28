advertisement

The people of Derby are asked if they want to see the end of the annual municipal council elections and replace them with elections every four years.

Derby city council currently manages what is called a third party system with one third of the 51 seats to be elected each year for three years and no elections in the fourth year.

advertisement

The board is now considering adopting the entire board election model, which means that the 51 seats would be contested every four years.

There would be no other local elections during the interim period, unless a by-election is required in the event that a councilor retires, resigns or dies.

If accepted, the new system would start in 2022.

The current system means that the political composition of the board and, therefore, its policies can be changed every year.

Businesses say this is bad for decision-making and economic security in the city and have called for elections every four years.

survey loading

Should Derby have council elections every four years instead of once a year?

0+ VOTES TO DATE

Yes

No

Not really embarrassed

The council has already consulted on the adoption of this system in 2016 under the leadership of the then Labor party Ranjit Banwait and, despite public support, the motion did not receive the necessary support from two-thirds of the councilors.

Since 2016, the board has changed considerably with an entirely different political and administrative direction and a resolution was taken by the advisers in November 2019 to review the decision.

Elections are expected to take place in May, the third year of the current cycle. In 2021, there will be no elections.

If the councilors approve the change, local elections in 2020 will proceed normally, then political parties and the council will have two years to prepare for our first council election in 2022.

There are 55 unitary authorities like Derby in England and the city is one of 17 that currently uses the third party election model, while the other 38 councils use the entire municipal election model.

The consultation is open to residents and businesses to have their say until Monday, March 23.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

The responses will be used to help advisors decide whether to continue using the current third party model or to introduce the new model.

There will be a special board meeting to review the proposal. If at this meeting a two-thirds majority of councilors are in favor of a change in the electoral cycle, the motion will be adopted and the council will pass to four annual elections.

If the council decides to proceed to plenary elections, these will be held in 2022 and every four years thereafter.

If the current system is maintained, there would be a year without elections in 2021, followed by elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Emily Feenan, Director of Legal, Procurement and Democratic Services and Follow-up, said, “With so many changes to the board over the past four years, this is a good opportunity for us to review this proposal. without election next year.

“There are of course advantages and disadvantages to both models and it is important for us to hear what the residents of Derby want before we go ahead with changes.”

You can participate in the consultation by accessing the electoral cycle consultation page on the Derby municipal council website.

.

advertisement