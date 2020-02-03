advertisement

Construction workers in Buckingham, England, received a disturbing surprise when they recently started clearing land for new housing. The housing construction comprises 72 apartments for pensioners, the first step in realizing those new houses was of course digging.

When the work started, the digging teams soon realized that something was wrong. There on the plot, buried in shallow graves, were the remains of 42 people. There were no indications that the area was like a cemetery. Adding an extra layer of creepiness to the bizarre discovery is the fact that the skeletons for the funeral seemed to have been held with their hands tied behind their backs.

Local news reports paint a creepy picture of the scene, where remains are picked from the ground without the supervision of local archaeologists or historians. In fact, the rapid removal of the skeletons is now an important point of contention between the local science community and the company that develops the country.

MKCitizen, who broke the story, explains:

The 42 bodies were discovered a few weeks ago, but no one has yet seen the archaeologists’ report.

In the meantime, all skeletons have been removed, leaving only empty holes in the ground that were their graves. It is not known if any artifacts have been buried with them that can help date the time of their death.

Even the Bucks County Council (BCAS) archaeological service did not see the report, although they are aware of the discovery.

At present, no one seems to have an idea of ​​the identity of the buried persons, why they were bound or when the funerals took place. Whatever the case, the discovery certainly has historical significance and archaeologists would like to explain what happened there and when.

“They could date back to Anglo-Saxon times, when murders took place in Buckingham, or during the Civil War, which also resulted in casualties,” District Councilor Robin Stuchbury told MKCitizen. “Or they may be criminals hanged on the gallows in the city.”

It is currently unclear whether local scientists and archaeologists will ever have the opportunity to investigate the remains or the site itself. Currently, the area construction seems to be interrupted.

