Network Rail is committed to ensuring that Fife’s companies will participate in the construction of the Levenmouth rail link.

The railway owner has confirmed that he will work with contractors to create opportunities for workers and local suppliers when the project enters the construction phase.

This commitment came when Transport Minister Michael Matheson said that the £ 10 million Levenmouth Blueprint fund would be allocated for the benefit of the region as work progresses on the rail link.

Fears had been expressed that plans for the master plan, which each included £ 5 million from the Scottish government and the Fife Council, had been blocked due to difficulties recruiting an officer to manage the fund.

However, the minister said that a backup plan was in place to ensure that the money was distributed appropriately.

In response to a question from David Torrance, MSP of Kirkcaldy SNP, Mr. Matheson said: “Following my announcement in August 2019, Network Rail was responsible for the design and construction of a new passenger and freight railway to Levenmouth.

“He is currently undertaking investigative work to form the selection of options that will determine the most appropriate plan to reopen the Levenmouth branch.

“This will provide new fully accessible stations in Leven and Cameronbridge.”

The minister said that all the partners involved were determined to open the line as soon as possible.

Confirming that the position of director of the master fund had to be republished, he added, “If the Fife Council was unable to find the right person to advance this particular element of the Levenmouth line redevelopment, then a steering group which involves a number of Scottish government bodies will explore other options which may help to move this file forward. “

When asked if local people would receive training opportunities as part of the project, Mr. Matheson replied, “This is what the Levenmouth Blueprint Fund is for.

“Network Rail will examine how it can engage with a certain number of local companies around the training offer in the region.

“We want to make sure that reopening the line will have wider benefits for the community of Levenmouth.”

Network Rail spokesperson said, “We are currently focusing on the design of the new infrastructure, but as we move into the construction phase, we will work with our contractors to create opportunities for workers and suppliers. local.”