A developer plans to build an 80-bed care home and dozens of retirement apartments on the former Kingsway Hospital site in Derby.

The project replaces the proposals for a giant new Next store and a coffee shop behind the wheel that have been abandoned.

In November, a public consultation was held to gather public views on housing projects on part of the former Kingsway Hospital site, as well as on the café.

Previously, the site had been reserved for a new giant Next store, but no formal planning request was ever submitted to Derby city council.

Now Leeds-based Torsion Care has submitted proposals with permission to build three accommodation blocks on the site.

These would include an 80-bed nursing home and 66 assisted living units for additional care. The coffee proposal is not included in the last application.

According to the planning request, the program, which would create a hundred new full-time jobs, would involve the demolition of existing buildings on the site, including Bramble House.

In addition to the new housing, the plans foresee that the facilities and services available to residents will include a living room, library, cinema, dining room, treatment rooms, gym and hair and beauty salon.

In the planning documents submitted to the municipal council by ID Planning, on behalf of Torsion Care, it was stated: “The proposal provides for three units, the largest of which is to be occupied by an 80-bed care home. The nursing home is the hub of the site, providing additional facilities and services for blocks A and B (the additional care units).

“The three blocks are located in landscaped grounds providing a high quality environment in which residents can enjoy outdoor recreation.

“Excellent and enjoyable pedestrian routes between the blocks encourage movement between them, creating a vibrant and viable community.

“The proposal will allow sustainable economic development that will provide Derby with a number of substantial social benefits and an investment in a vacant brownfield site.”

Speaking in November, prior to the public consultation, Martin Hutson, CEO of Torsion Group, said: “There is a real lack of custom care homes and residences for the elderly in this area.

“A care facility alongside retirement apartments on this site will not only help meet important local needs, but will also keep people in the area, making it easier for loved ones to visit.”

“The proposed design will be of high quality, with significant new landscaping on the site.”

