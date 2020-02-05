advertisement

Ten days before “Fresh Off The Boat” says goodbye, star Constance Wu will give a top-class talk show.

The actress will appear in the February 11 issue of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”.

The episode of that night will include a chat with Backstreet Boys and a performance by Skip Marley and H.E.R. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, February 4th: Guests include Margot Robbie, Jeff Probst and the musical guest Mura Masa & slowthai. Show 1202

Wednesday, February 5: Guests include Claire Danes, Lana Condor and the musical guest Lil Wayne. Show 1203

Thursday, February 6th: Guests are RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

Friday, February 7: Guests included Rosario Dawson, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. Show 1205

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and the musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

