“Succession” and “Billions” are, scene for scene, exactly the same show (but no one has watched them both).

Lana Del Rey perished aboard the Titanic.

George Soros has been injecting money into George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic organization for years.

There has never been more than one Winklevoss, but there are actually two identical Hammers, Armie and Arnie.

Half the world’s population falsely remembers that the Mandela effect was spelled as the Mandela affect.

Vaccinations slow down your Wi-Fi.

Donald Trump was the baby Gerber.

George R. R. Martin was the baby Gerber.

Lana Del Rey was the baby Gerber.

The moon landing happened, but they still staged it afterwards, because originally Neil Armstrong accidentally said, “This is a big step for the man, but two steps for manki – wait “, then Buzz Aldrin’s foot got stuck in a lunar crater, and that was it. So NASA was like, “Let’s get this out and organize it later.”

Plantar fasciitis is not a real thing.

Bagels are not born with holes.

Bitcoins are made of chocolate wrapped in aluminum foil.

Kobe Bryant has never played in N.B.A. Twitter completely invented it.

Amelia Bedelia accidentally founded the Illuminati.

Paul Rudd more or less resembles his real digital age. You simply associate charm with youth.

Language is a construction created to make humans confuse and complicate their existence with deeply painful emotions that did not exist before the words that defined them were invented. With each new level you reach in Duolingo, you only strengthen Duo. Its flashes communicate its true unspoken message: “End of humanity”.

Sunscreen is just mayonnaise.

Vaping was invented to make robots look cool.

When Elon Musk runs out of CBD, he becomes Mark Zuckerberg again. They’ve always been one and the same, and both versions put way too much sunscreen on their sandwiches.

Quatre Loko contains only three lokos.

Big Slinky lobbied post-war housing developers to build more two-story houses because they initially produced far too many Slinkys.

