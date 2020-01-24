advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have argued that President Donald Trump had demanded a phony investigation into a political rival and pursued a discredited conspiracy theory on Ukraine, while agitated senators played with a new toy Thursday during the Trump’s removal trial.

Highlights from Thursday’s session, which ended around 10:30 p.m. ET, and what awaits us as senators are just conducting the third President’s recall trial:

POLITICAL SURVEY

Pressing their case for a second day, the Democrats said there was no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden had done anything wrong in relations with Ukraine. Refuting a central Trump assertion, the Democrats said the president had asked for Ukraine’s political inquiry into Biden to influence the 2020 elections in his favor.

“There was no basis for the investigation the president was pursuing and pushing. No. He did it solely for his own political interest, “said representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, a Democratic prosecutor.

Likewise, Democrats have said that Trump and his allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had advanced a false and Kremlin-led conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had gotten into the election of 2016.

“Trump has given himself priority,” before US policy and the national interest, said Representative Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Chief Democratic Prosecutor.

PUTIN GETS A RELIGION?

Democratic senators laughed when Schiff joked that Trump had “made Vladimir Putin a religious man,” a reference to Putin’s comment last November: “Thank goodness,” he said in a statement. economic forum in Moscow, “nobody accuses us of interfering in the American elections; now they are accusing Ukraine. “

The discredited theory that blames Ukraine for meddling in the 2016 elections is not laughable, said Schiff, calling it central in the indictment charges. Trump is accused of requesting the Ukraine investigation – and an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – for his own political gain while using Congress-approved military aid as leverage.

FIDGET SPINNERS TO THE RESCUE

As senators sat through endless hours of argument, they found another way to focus their attention: restless spinners.

Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., Handed the toys over to his colleagues before Thursday’s trial began. A fidget spinner is a small toy designed to be twisted between the fingers, relieving stress or boredom.

Burr was seen playing with a blue spinner while listening to the arguments of Representative Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Director of Indictment. Other senators, including Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Were also seen with spinners on their desks.

SPEAKING OUTSIDE THE SENATE

While senators pledged to remain silent during the trial – and deprived of their phones and other electronic devices – they speak during pauses in action.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., One of Trump’s main supporters, disputed the Democratic argument regarding the Bidens’ transactions in Ukraine. The White House and some Republicans in Congress have raised questions about Hunter Biden’s lucrative work on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company and Joe Biden’s successful efforts to force the dismissal of a prosecutor corrupt Ukrainian. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

“I know a lot about the Trump family and their relationship to Russia,” said Graham. “I don’t know anything about the Biden connection. You’ll find out more about this.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, has dismissed Republican senators who have regretted hearing nothing new from prosecutors in the House. Republicans voted nine times this week to block Democratic amendments for new witnesses and documents.

“If they want new things, there are many,” said Schumer at a press conference before Thursday’s session. “As the leaders (Democrats) made clear, a lot of documents are sitting there, all compiled, all ready to go, with just a vote of four Republicans to assign them.”

WHAT’S IN ADVANCE

The Democrats are expected to conclude their arguments on Friday, with Trump’s legal team ready to plead its case for up to three days from Saturday. Jay Sekulow, a Trump attorney, has deflected rumors that the defense could end in just one day.

“We will use sufficient time to defend our case and point out the inconsistencies in their case. We’re not going to run out of time, ”he said. “I am confident that it will be (completed) Saturday, Monday or Tuesday that the case will be made to defend the president. I have no doubt.”

Image caption: Senator Richard Burr R-NC., Displays an anti-stress ball as he heads to the Senate Chamber before the trial of President Donald Trump on the Capitol of the United States begins United, Thursday January 23, 2020, in Washington.

