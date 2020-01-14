advertisement

CLEMSON, SC (AP) – Clemson gave his tired fans something to celebrate after losing the national championship game in football. On Tuesday evening Aamir Simms achieved a career high of 25 points with 79: 72 against Duke No. 3.

It was the most striking annoyance for the Tigers since defeating # 1 North Carolina at their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students stormed the court at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Blue Devils (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) came in as favorites with 10 1/2 points and led the nation with an average margin of 21.5 points. Duke hadn’t lost since a stunning home loss to Stephen F. Austin in November.

The Tigers completed one of the rarest ACC doubles. They defeated North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the first time in Saturday’s program history, ending a defeat of 59 games on Tar Heels’ home ground.

Clemson (9-7, 3-3) has now defeated North Carolina and Duke twice in a row. The other time came in 1990 when the Tigers won their only regular season title in 67 ACC seasons.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Tigers’ soccer team had missed the bid for a third national championship in five seasons and lost 42-25 to LSU in the College Football Playoff Championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans. Nobody expects the Tigers to win the title in basketball, but for one night they showed that they can beat one of the best teams in the country.

As on Saturday in Clemson’s first historic win in North Carolina, Simms and Tevin Mack dominated the second half of the Tigers.

Clemson led 40-33 at halftime and extended the lead to nine points before Duke recovered. The Blue Devils led 62-59 with 6:40 remaining.

At this point, Clemson took control with a 14: 3 run, including eight points from Simms. His three-point game made it 73-65 with 2:16 remaining.

Mack scored 22 points in the 10 of 14 shootout. Simms was 10 out of 15 from the field and had nine rebounds and five assists.

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 20 points for Duke and Tre Jones had 17.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The defense, the ball control and the free throws of the Blue Devils have betrayed them. Clemson shot 56.6%, far better than anyone against Duke this season. Duke also flipped the ball 15 times and only made 10 out of 20 free throws.

Clemson: The Tigers season obituaries that were written after a 73:68 loss to Miami were premature. Clemson has won three times in a row and shot at least 43% in every game. And it’s every ACC fan’s dream to hit North Carolina and Duke in a row.

Effects on the survey

Duke was relegated to third place in Baylor’s AP Top 25 this week. The Blue Devils will likely continue to fall.

NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils will host No. 11 in Louisville on Saturday and take first place in the ACC.

Clemson: The Tigers will compete against their fourth of five North Carolina-based ACC teams when they travel to the state of North Carolina on Saturday. Clemson has never played against five North Carolina teams in one season.

