With one week left in the regular season, the NFL’s 2020 snapshot is much like the AFC snapshot game: The top six placed mostly with plenty of room for movement come Sunday.

Like the Baltimore Ravens, who can relax Week 17 rules knowing that they have locked in the No. 1 pick in the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals can begin preparations as they have the No. 1 pick coming in April. But after that it gets interesting, especially with two teams holding so many cards, and two players viewed by many as head and shoulders above the rest of the draft class.

The Bengals (1-14), as of now, are expected to take on LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow after seeing what 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley could (and could not) do while taking over. mid-season Andy Dalton.

The Washington Redskins have the right track in the No. 2 pick, sitting at 3-12 and a game half worse than the Detroit Lions’ 3-11-1. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins currently sit at No. 1. 4 and 5, respectively, with 4-11 entries. But this is where things can get interesting.

The Dolphins actually hold three first-round picks as they deal with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for the Houston Texans and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the Pittsburgh Steelers. These picks are currently predicted to be No. 19 and 25, but with the Texans in play offs and the Steelers still having a shot at the No. 6 seed, those slots can move quite a bit.

The clear No. 2 prospect on most boards is Chase Young’s Ohio State defensive end (who has yet to declare for the draft), and the Redskins look likely to get it with 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. But should the Dolphins want to go up to No. 2, are those three Nr. 1 attractive enough to get them there? Or if the Redskins beat the Cowboys on Sunday and slide into the draft, does the team going down to No.2 entertain calls from Miami?

The Dolphins themselves could end the season tied for second-worst record in the NFL. It gives them a shot at Young – or the opportunity to scroll down and get even more choices.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only other team with a top-five hit, though the best they could do is move up to the No. 1 seed. 4. The Jaguars are holding more cards than teams, having snatched the Los Angeles Rams’ No. 1 pick among trade Jalen Ramsey.

While Burrow and Young should be overboard with No. 4, the Jaguars should not be missing out on options when it comes to potential trading partners. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the wild card of this draft, with his seemingly undisputed talent but his health in question after a season full of injuries that ended with a displaced hip.

If Tagovailoa gets into the draft and convinces enough scouts that he will be fully healthy in time for next season, he could be the team of players trying to climb to the deal. With Nick Foles under contract for three more seasons and unexpected rookie Gardner Minshew likely to get a shot at starting work in Jacksonville, the Jaguars may not be looking for a quarterback with their first choice.

Like the Dolphins, Jacksonville can increase its stock by moving out of their spot.

Here is the current top-10 draft order entering Week 16, for ESPN:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Trapped at No.1

2. Washington Redskins (3-12)

Chance to win top five picks (for ESPN): 100%

3. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Chance to win five-ball selection: 100%

4. New York Giants (4-11)

Chance to win five-ball selection: 100%

5. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

Chance to win five-ball selection: 98.5%

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Chance to win five-ball pick: 1.5%

Chance of winning top-10 picks: 100%

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

Chance of winning top-10 picks: 100%

8. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Chance of winning top-10 picks: 90.6%

9. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

Chance of winning top-10 picks: 82.9%

10. New York Jets (6-9)

Chance of winning top-10 picks: 80.7%

