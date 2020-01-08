advertisement

The conservative defense critic says he does not want the Iranian government to block access to investigators from Canada or any other country that lost people in Wednesday’s plane crash near Tehran.

“I would encourage the Iranian regime to co-operate with the international investigation, and in particular allow Canada, Ukraine and other countries that lost citizens in that flight to be involved in that investigation, despite regional tensions now and politics. About the latest attacks,” Tory MP James Bezan said in an interview.

Ukraine’s Boeing 737-800 International Airlines, bound for Kyiv, crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital, killing all 176 people on board. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

The crash came just hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed. Iran said the attacks were retaliation for the US assassination of its senior Iranian general near Baghdad last week.

The Iranian military rejected any suggestion that the aircraft had been hit by a rocket, and Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem that crashed the 3 1/2-year-old Boeing 737. Ukrainian authorities initially said the mechanical failure seemed to be the blame. , but later walked it back, saying nothing was ruled out.

“Iran’s retaliation last night was an unnecessary attack. But despite that, this (clash) is a human tragedy that exceeds anything we expected in the last few days,” Bezan said.

“Families deserve to get a full report on exactly what happened,” he added. “I do not think we can speculate on the cause of the collision, but the answers must come. I am sure that families would be destroyed if Iran blocked access by international investigators from assisting in a full investigation into what caused the collision.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said on Twitter: “These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause, this is devastating.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will work with its international partners to fully investigate the cause of the plane crash.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts, he said.

“Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this collision is fully investigated and that it answers Canadians’ questions,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We also join other countries that are mourning the loss of citizens. “

Champagne described the situation as “extremely fluid”.

“I have been in touch with my Ukrainian counterpart and will continue to speak with all relevant authorities. The Government of Canada is committed to working closely with international partners on any possible investigation, “the minister said in a statement.

Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would provide technical assistance in the collision investigation.

“The United States calls for full co-operation with any investigation into the cause of the collision,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Trudeau also offered condolences to the loved ones of those who died.

“This morning, I join with Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians,” Trudeau said.

“We also join other countries that mourn the loss of citizens.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer also offered his condolences on Twitter, calling it a “terrible tragedy”.

“Today is a sad day four for our country,” Scheer wrote.

Richard Mills, the U.S. acting ambassador to Canada, also offered condolences to Canadians.

“We join the global community in mourning the loss of all those killed in this tragic incident,” he said in a statement.

– with files from the Associated Press

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

