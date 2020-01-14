advertisement

Boris Johnson dismissed Nicola Sturgeon’s call to give Holyrood the power to hold a new independence vote, declaring in a letter to the Prime Minister.

In his letter to the head of the SNP, Mr Johnson said that he had “carefully examined” the case she had presented for the transfer of powers to Holyrood which would allow her to hold a vote on the future of Scotland .

The Conservative leader shared his letter to Ms. Sturgeon on Twitter.

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 14, 2020

He said that she and her predecessor Alex Salmond had made a “personal promise” that the 2014 referendum was a “unique” event.

The Prime Minister said: “The British government will continue to respect the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise you have made to them.

Using Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon replied, “The Conservatives are terrified of Scotland’s right to choose – because they know that, if given the choice, we will choose independence.

“The Conservatives have no positive argument for the union – all they can do is try to deny democracy. It will not resist.

“The problem for the Conservatives is that the more they try to block democracy, the more they show that the union of Westminster is not one of the equals and feeds support for independence.

“This response (is) predictable – but also unsustainable and self-destructive. Scotland will have the right to choose.

“@Scotgov (the Scottish government) will outline our response and next steps before the end of this month – when we again ask @ScotParl (the Scottish Parliament) to support Scotland’s right to choose our own future.”

– Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 14, 2020

