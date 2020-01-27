advertisement

Derby has made an offer to become the new headquarters for the Conservative Party headquarters.

The bosses of the Derby city council have expressed the wish that the city be chosen by the party for its new central office.

advertisement

It has been reported nationally that the Conservatives are looking to relocate their headquarters from London in order to take full advantage of a historic victory in the general election last month.

The party’s current headquarters are based in Mathew Parker Street, Westminster, London.

However, a report in the Financial Times said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking to strengthen the party’s presence in areas traditionally represented by Labor.

Probable destinations include the Midlands and possibly further north.

Now, the deputy head of Derby’s city council, Matthew Holmes, has nominated Derby to house the new party headquarters.

In a letter consulted by Derbyshire Live, Mr. Holmes sets out a number of reasons why Derby should be considered and invited the government to continue examining the offer.

He says that the moment to consider Derby “could not be better”. However, no exact location in the city has yet been suggested.

The letter reads: “Derby is one of the ten cities in the United Kingdom that offer the highest average wage, more than any other destination in all of the Midlands and North regions and is also in the top ten for business creations.

“It is also ideally located in the very heart of the UK with excellent rail and transport links to London and many other destinations. For example, a train journey from Derby to the capital can be made in as little as 89 minutes with about 35 direct connections. weekday services. “

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

Mr. Holmes added that Derby’s transport links should be taken into account, with the M1, M42 and M6 each within 30 minutes of the city and that the city’s main station has just undergone a major upgrade £ 200 million.

The deputy chief also pointed out that regeneration projects in the city were another reason why the headquarters of the conservative party should move to Derby.

He added: “Derby is a changing city with £ 4 billion in investment over the past ten years and £ 2.3 billion in known projects already in the pipeline.

“Our city is moving forward with determination in the 2020s.”

Mr. Holmes concluded the letter by stating: “I strongly wish to officially promote Derby as a choice to relocate the CCHQ and I would be delighted to have the opportunity to discuss it with you further.”

What do you think? Will it be good for Derby? Comment below, call us on 01332 411999 or send an email to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk.

.

advertisement