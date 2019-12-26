advertisement

The federal Conservative fundraising director has taken over as the party’s executive director while continuing to handle the results of leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation.

Jaime Girard is replacing Dustin Van Vugt, who quit his job as chief executive earlier this month over questions about the party funds used for Scheer’s personal expenses.

Girard jumps into the new role at a pivotal time for the holiday – figuring out how to run the race to choose Scheer’s replacement.

Scheer announced on December 12 that he will step down as leader once a new one is elected, a move that came after weeks of strong criticism of how the party faced the autumn election, despite the fact that it boosted its general seat. count and share of the popular vote.

Campaigns to remove Scheer struck a fever in the days leading up to his announcement, including word that his children’s private private school had been paid with party money – details that surprised some members of the main gathering wing. funds, Conservative Fund.

Girard has spent more than a decade serving as director of fundraising for the Conservative party, a position that would put him in close contact with the Fund’s board.

The board includes former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Conservative Senator Linda Frum, and, as current director, retired Conservative Senator Irving Gerstein. Gerstein is expected to step down from his role of directing the board next year.

As the Fund determines the party’s budget, some members were not fully aware of the details of Scheer’s expenses. The deal to cover the tuition costs for Scheer’s children was reached between him and Van Vugt, who had called it standard practice.

“All the proper procedures were followed and signed by the right persons,” he said in a statement the same day Scheer withdrew.

But some members of the Fund disagreed. Van Vugt then quit his job.

His replacement with Girard was one of a series of decisions passed by the party’s national council on Friday as they seek to resolve the mess created by the departure of Scheer and Van Vugt.

Another: sanctioning the planned April political congress by November in order to free up more room to organize the leadership race.

The committee responsible for this is expected to be appointed in the coming days. On the other hand, they will have to determine when and where the voting will take place, and the rules for it, including the entry fee and the number of signatures required to run.

Although some people – including former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest and former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose – have signaled an interest in running for leadership, everyone is waiting for clarity on rules and deadlines before engaging. Other potential competitors include current Conservative MPs and former Cabinet Ministers Pierre Poilievre, Erin O’Toole and Michael Chong, as well as former MPs and Cabinet Ministers Peter MacKay and James Moore.

Meanwhile, the debate over the scope of Scheer’s spending accounts is continuing.

Scheer’s office has repeatedly reiterated that they have “nothing to add” when asked for clarification on how Scheer used the money, the decision to ignite Van Vugt or whether he will support a follow-up review of his spending.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

