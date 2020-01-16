advertisement

The Conservative MP who defeated Labor Party leader Dennis Skinner in the December general election calls for the creation of a statue in honor of his honest predecessor.

Mark Fletcher defeated the 87-year-old former miner, affectionately known as the Bolsover Beast, during a disastrous night for Labor.

Mr. Skinner was a Member of Parliament for Bolsover for 49 years between 1970 and 2019, and during this time he was well known for his political outbursts in Parliament and his rowdy talk about the Queen.

But in his first speech in the House of Commons, Mr. Fletcher paid tribute to his predecessor and urged the opposition and the government to join his campaign for a statue of the veteran, whom he described as “giant of British politics “.

Fletcher said: “He fought tirelessly for his constituents locally and it was incredibly comforting to hear street after street and step by step in the campaign of his work to help people.

“Dennis also became known nationally for his uncompromising contributions to this room and his heckling in the Queen’s speech.

“Feared, admired and respected, Dennis Skinner is synonymous with both this House and the riding I represent now.

“And I think it would only be fair and a great tribute if we could organize the construction of a statue of Dennis in the riding to honor his service and inspire the next generation in Bolsover so that they too can help shape the world.

“I would be very happy to have the opposition bench’s support for this proposal as well as the government.”

Speaking later, former Labor party leader Clive Lewis commented on what Mr. Skinner would have done with the proposal.

Mr. Lewis said: “In terms of the statue, I cannot speak for Dennis, although I can think of a word, or maybe two words, that he could say.

“But it might be something like” give up “.”

