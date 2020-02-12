Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has declined to say who she hopes will be named her successor on Friday.

Current interim leader Jackson Carlaw is the big favorite to beat challenger Michelle Ballantyne when the next party leader is announced.

Speaking to DC Thomson Media’s political podcast The Stooshie this week, Davidson said she would continue to be an active member of the Conservatives after she resigned as MSP in March 2021.

For a very special edition of our political podcast, @C_PMalik interviews @ RuthDavidsonMSP on work / life balance, politics in Scotland and beyond

She added that she remained neutral as to who should replace her as party leader.

“As a former leader, I remained scrupulously neutral during the campaign, in the same way that Annabel Goldie – my predecessor – did in 2011 when there were four of us in the running for the position,” he said. she declared.

“I think the campaign shows the depth of the talent we have. Jackson has been an MSP for a long time. He intervened when I was on maternity leave and was deputy chef for eight years during the great successes we have known.

“Michelle is a little more recent in Parliament, but much of her experience comes from outside. She worked as a nurse and businesswoman and was a health manager in addiction services. She also has tremendous real world experience.

Michelle Ballantyne and Jackson Carlaw.

“It shows the strength and depth of the party.”

When asked if the successful candidate would survive after 2021 if the party was not performing as well as in 2017, Davidson said, “I expect we will do better. I would love to believe that no one could beat my best time, but I don’t believe so and there is more to come from the Scottish Conservatives. “

She added: “The political parties do not concern the children of the poster, or whose faces are on the front of the leaflet. Political parties are activists and I may no longer be a leader but I will always be an activist. “

SNP says Davidson “shameless” is open to peerage

Meanwhile, the SNP criticized Ms. Davidson after revealing in the same Stooshie podcast that she “would seriously consider” accepting a peerage.

EXCLUSIVE: Ruth Davidson tells Stooshie’s podcast that she “would seriously consider” joining the House of Lords if offered the peerage

Rona Mackay MSP said: “It is not surprising that the Conservatives are there for themselves.

“What is shocking is that Ruth Davidson does not even pay tribute to the voters to whom she is supposed to respond.

“Accepting a seat in the old House of Lords – and receiving a big salary without any democratic accountability – would show how shameless Ruth Davidson is.

PMQ: Boris Johnson says “I hate to agree with these people” after SNP questions Lords wages

“The House of Lords has no place in a modern democracy and erodes public confidence in our politics – allowing Westminster parties to reward selfish donors, cronies and politicians rejected by voters.

“If Ruth Davidson is not willing to focus on representing her constituents, she should do the decent thing and step down as an MSP so that the people of Edinburgh Central can choose a representative who will.”

