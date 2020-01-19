advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

One of the tactics the Liberals have used very successfully against the Conservatives is to block the Conservatives in defense of scarcity.

Liberals constantly vow to outlast conservatives, then demand to know what conservatives will “expect”, putting conservatives on the defensive.

advertisement

And since many elections become bidding contests where parties compete to offer more voters, the Liberals benefit the Conservatives.

Now, the answer to this problem is not for the Conservatives to outperform the Liberals, as this will not be very consistent with the Conservative brand and value system.

However, the Conservatives can succeed by reclaiming the cause.

Too often, the Conservatives end up playing within the Liberal framework (and the founding media), which blocks the Conservatives from defending what seems like scarcity and difficult times ahead.

Notably, the two most successful center-right candidates in the Anglosphere have recently won by avoiding being locked into the absence framework, and have instead campaigned on an abundance framework or abundance mindset.

Both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump ran campaigns that displayed far more positivity than they receive credit for. As Johnson and Trump spent a lot of time demonizing their opponents (as their opponents demonized them back), the two shared an abundant message, constantly discussing how their policies and approach would lead to greater wealth. and opportunity for the country.

Instead of constantly advocating “cuts”, they were constantly talking about “wealth,” “prosperity,” “opportunity,” “job creation” and selling themselves as strong on the side of those who want to get rich, achieve financial independence and financial freedom and elevate their status in life.

It was an aspirational message, based on the understanding that free western societies have unlimited potential for technological innovation, wealth creation and opportunity, as long as people are free to succeed and prosper.

This abundant mindset is increasingly essential, especially as economic pessimism and fear spread. With Canadians increasingly burdened by debt, unaffordable housing, higher taxes, and rising cost of living, there is a sense of malaise in much of the nation.

Amazingly, Canadians believe that the next generation will get worse and that kind of loss of hope can be devastating to our society and nation.

So, moving toward an abundant mindset and refusing to get stuck in the framework of Liberal scarcity, the Conservatives have the potential both to win the next election and unleash the true power and potential of the Canadian people.

advertisement