Derbyshire’s conservative leader says central government led by conservatives must “control” funding for vulnerable children and adults.

This comes as Derbyshire County Council faces tough new budget warnings from its chief financial officer – continuing a trend of recent years.

Yesterday (Thursday, January 23), the council cabinet approved budget proposals of £ 560 million for fiscal year 2020 to 2021, as well as a 2% municipal tax increase exclusively to fund social care for adults, and almost £ 19 million in budget cuts.

These plans will be submitted to the plenary council next month for final approval.

Councilor Barry Lewis, chief executive officer, said the council was under severe pressure on its budgets for children’s services and adult social care.

He said: “These are two particular areas which are difficult points for us as a local authority and for other local authorities.

“In the area of ​​children’s services, we are facing a budget deficit of 7 million pounds sterling (which could peak at 8.5 million pounds sterling in April) and this is not trivial.

“We have injected £ 20 million in recent years and that is a lot of money for us, so there is a real need for the government to start thinking about how it will tackle this problem.

“It is a long-standing campaign by many local authorities that this problem needs to be addressed, so it is a strategy that the government needs to tackle.

The section council’s share represents around 10% of the total bill

“The other aspect is the social protection of adults. We all know that we have an aging demography here in the UK, this is not unique to us as a local authority.

“This will be the smallest increase in the municipal tax in five years and we know that the municipal tax is a burden for hard-working families. It is our duty to keep it as low as possible.

“The precept system of social protection for adults, proposed again at 2% this year, is that if we do not take it, we will be disadvantaged in the future.”

This year’s county precept would see D-band owners paying more than £ 25 more.

In addition to a £ 10 increase in the now approved D-Band policy precept, owners will pay £ 35 more.

The various precepts of the fire departments, district and district councils and parish councils have yet to be finalized but could see this overall increase amounting to around £ 40.

Councilor Simon Spencer, deputy head of authority, has also attacked the central government for the way it funds local councils.

He said, “The 2 billion pothole fund is welcome, but I would see it much earlier in the base budget.

“Planned spending will save somewhere in the area by 30% over unplanned spending and we need core funding, not one-time funding.”

“This has to change for the good of those of us at the forefront.”

Meanwhile, Peter Handford, the council’s chief financial officer, once again issued a stern warning to key advisers about the authority’s budget.

He said: “This authority faces many challenges – particularly in the area of ​​adult social care.

“The increase in the living wage and the pressures on children’s services add £ 25 million to the Council this year alone.

“It makes it very difficult to do the things that you politicians want to do.

“We have to keep an eye on the costs of everything we do, we still have a funding gap in terms of savings.” There are still years of financial challenges we face. “

However, he said that Derbyshire was not one of the authorities highlighted as being among the 10% in financial difficulty.

In Mr. Handford’s budget documents, discussed at the meeting, he wrote that failure to achieve the budget reduction targets could “lead to financial sustainability issues that would require urgent and drastic savings rather than the planned process which minimizes as much as possible the effects of reductions as possible. “

The board is to reduce £ 65 million by 2024 and has identified £ 52 million.

Councilor Alex Dale, a member of the children’s services cabinet, said that while the council invests tens of millions more people in the department each year, it has proven difficult to keep up with the increase demand.

He said demand for placements has exploded in recent years and so have the costs of these placements – often outside the county.

