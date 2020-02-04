advertisement

Conservation and animal welfare officers urge the public to handle their garbage carefully after an orphaned bear cub is captured in a residential area in North Vancouver and recently taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Conservation officers and volunteers from the North Shore Black Bear Society responded to several reports of a small bear cub roaming the Park & ​​Tilford area in late December.

Christine Bear of the Black Bear Society reported that a panicked driver had been called to report that the little boy had been driving near Highway 1.

“It was a very young bear,” said Sgt. Simon Gravel of the Conservation Officer Service.

Fortunately, conservation officials were able to catch the young bear and take it to the Critter Care wildlife rehabilitation center in Langley, where the boy nicknamed Roxxy roughly doubled her weight.

Roxxy was the second bear cub to land with Critter Care on the north coast last year. A young animal from West Vancouver was also brought there in 2019.

Another black bear from the Montroyal district, who was looking for food in the trash at the end of December, was not so lucky.

In this case, the bear was injured – most likely after being hit by a car, Kies said. It was destroyed by nature conservation officers after consulting a veterinarian.

While many people assume that black bears hibernate in winter, it is not uncommon for bears to come out of their burrows, according to Gravel, especially if they smell of food nearby.

“It is very common for black bears to get out of bed in the middle of winter to find something to eat,” he said.

Because of the proximity of natural forest areas, many bear caves in areas not far from residential areas, he added.

“We have some urban bears on the north coast that almost live in people’s backyards.”

Bears are not the only animals on the go. Earlier this month, conservation officers received reports of puma sightings around Mosquito Creek, Kies said. “It’s really not uncommon,” he said. “Pumas are active in winter. These animals are looking for food.”

Kies added that there were no reports of behavior.

However, bears are all the more likely to have bears sleeping in their burrows until spring, the less garbage and man-made feed available to animals when there are plenty of natural food sources.

“If the effort to find food is greater than the effort to rest, they will choose to rest,” said Kies.

Conservation officers stepped up enforcement last fall to bring this message home.

Between September and November, local conservation officers distributed 12 warnings and eight tickets for violations of the Wildlife Act worth $ 230 to homeowners in residential areas such as British Properties, Montroyal and Sentinel Hill.

The officials also issued 11 dangerous animal welfare instructions instructing homeowners or businesses to take certain measures, such as: B. securing their garbage or storing pet food. Failure to follow these instructions will result in a $ 575 fine.

Kies generally said that people are aware of what they should do, but that doesn’t always mean that they are doing the right thing.

“You haven’t taken the next step,” he said. “They may not have a bear in their back yard right now. They may not think that applies to them. And suddenly you have a bear in your back yard and then this time it’s a problem.”

A total of 12 bears were destroyed by conservation officers on the north coast in 2019 – 10 for getting used to garbage or other human attractants, and two for being injured.

Most North Shore bears come out of their winter caves and will be active again in April.

