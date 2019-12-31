advertisement

(Warning: The photo below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised)

The North Okanagan area of ​​B.C. The Conservation Officer Service is investigating the alleged killing of a black bear cub in the Beaverdell-Carmi region, northeast of Penticton.

Photos of the animals were posted to a public Facebook group on Saturday night. The author of the post stated that she believed the remains to be those of a bear cub found at the end of the smoker’s path.

Conservation Officer Ken Owens who works in the North Okanagan area said the woman had not reported the matter to the All-Pollution and Pollution Report (RAPP) line

“It’s frustrating for us because we haven’t spoken to those individuals (who found the remains),” Owens said Monday. “Difficult is difficult because there are possible legitimate explanations for what is shown in the post, so many people can jump to conclusions about what happened.

“I looked at the post and people say it’s a bear cub, but it’s not what I’m seeing.”

(Photo: Facebook)

The bear hunting season in the area lasts from September 1 to November 30 and at no point is it legal to harvest a bear under the age of two or in a family unit.

As a result of the posting he said a number of calls have been received from people on the RAPP line who are upset about the matter. The service is now asking anyone who may have first-hand information to call the line.

“In this kind of situation people should call the RAPP line immediately,” Owens said of what people should do if they find something suspicious. “The sooner we are notified of cases, the easier it is for us to fully investigate.

“I appreciate people’s concerns, through social media a lot more people are involved in what’s going on around them, but that being said, sometimes it can be reached without all the facts.”

The RAPP line number is 1-877-952-7277.

