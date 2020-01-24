advertisement

As confessed by Gary Mason in an extremely flamboyant comment on the Globe and Mail on Monday, I was really in Calgary (and Vancouver) last week, where politics and energy resources were generally discussed at length, and were also I engaged in a contentious debate in Toronto on Wednesday on climate change with my friend of many years, the former Prime Minister of Quebec and federal leader of the Progressive Conservative, Jean Chares. I had the good fortune to speak to a large number of interesting people in all three cities, and learned a good deal about the prevailing prospects of their business and political communities. Since I was invited in each city to give my thoughts on some topics, I did as I was asked, in the general agreement of my armies, yet the disqualified Mason may have been listening to my words.

The main points I emphasized in resource policy were that just as China and India, representing about 40 percent of the world’s population, set themselves on hot pursuit of economic growth 30 to 40 years ago, raising demand for base metals and precious, energy and forest products so that they were much closer to being seller markets than consumer markets, a mix of innocent circumstances attacked the oil and gas industry. After the decisive defeat of the international left in the Cold War, the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the overthrow of international communism, and China’s defense of the virtues of a market economy (albeit still with a heavy component of command), the international left, driven out power and even intellectual respect, occupied in the camp of conservatives, those who most demonstratively cared for the environment. They flanked long-time adversaries intact and advocates for natural habitats and attacked capitalism from a new neighborhood, waving the green flag of ecological radicalism rather than Marx’s red flag. Capitalism was not to be overthrown in favor of socialism, but rather the most uncontested goal of saving the planet. The left, for once, deserves high marks for improvisation.

In its own way, it has been the purest Leninism: the founder of the Soviet Union said, “If you can’t get in the door, use the window.” This is what Marxist Naomi Klein was celebrating with her book “This Changes Everything,” The environmental claim will disrupt capitalism. And the affected militancy of generally respected institutional finance figures Mark Carney and Jim Leach et al, turning into a pressure group for green friendly investments through the invalid concept of sustainable finance (though Carney has reservations), are proving the truth of Lenin’s prediction that “The capitalists are so stupid they will sell us the rope with which to hang them.” A green test of the scale of the investment will be as complete a fiasco as it was the annoying attempt to invest in companies according to their unimaginable quality of corporate governance. Fad pursues fantasy; the only criterion for measuring investment quality is capital appreciation, and those that do not increase value will not be sustainable.

Greta Thunberg, the boring Swedish teenage bastard, has floated around the world blaming the planet’s growing population for failing our offspring by mismanaging the planet with the environment. This is a demonstration of weakness by environmentalists, not force. Successive allegations of imminent condemnation by climate alarmists have not consistently materialized. Our oil and gas industries are not being overwhelmed by the irresistible veracity of the climate change movement; all over the world except Western Europe and Canada are continuing without any clear sign of the belief that their carbon emissions are threatening human civilization.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg at the center participates in a climate protest during the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 24, 2020.

In September, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore reiterated that we have 12 years to prevent irreparable climate damage to life; he said much the same thing a decade ago, and a decade before that. At least he received a Nobel Prize and became a centimillionaire for being so repetitive. Persondo informed person in the world has known for over 50 years that we had to be careful to reduce environmental pollution and protect endangered areas and species. The sudden injection of leftist militancy drove the argument into anti-capitalist hysteria and hijacked a vehicle that was once filled with virtuous ecological people. And the useful idiots are telling resisting groups like the blessed province of Alberta to enjoy their martyrdom and adapt to poverty.

Japan’s leading meteorologist withdrew from the climate movement a few months ago, saying it was unclear what was happening to the climate, if anything unusual. The whole policy of dismantling and discouraging most of the energy industry, except solar and expensive boondoggles without expensive and expensive wind energy, has been formally rejected as based on unproven assumptions by all major governments except major countries. of Western Europe and Canada. Since science is divided and the scale of the whole climate issue is impossible to judge, Canada needs to devote itself to neutral and accurate research to urgently seek to ascertain what is happening, rather than sing our hearts into the chorus of doom, as students of catechism, as we drown our greatest possible source of export revenue and the greatest advantage of the cost of production, our oil and gas industry.

Countries that are not defined by an exclusive culture, such as Poland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Japan, and many more, are, and cannot claim, a unique secular-evangelical mission and myth, as the United States claims to be a redeemer, exemplary, champion and the steward of democratic government and the free market, must designate a community of interest, strengthen and distribute prosperity equally, treat the various constituent regions and its cultural groups correctly, and donate to himself a particular purpose. What is needed is a vision without which, as recorded in Proverbs and engraved at the entrance to the Canadian House of Commons, “the people are lost.”

The current federal government sets its first priority on combating climate change, which is stupidity, making a variety of gender issues, and promoting wild myths and practices in domestic affairs. We are embracing a false national target to oppress Alberta and Saskatchewan as we encourage charlatans and misunderstandings to claim that there are more than two genders and that everyone’s right to work their sexuality in perfect freedom is a matter of obligation of the state, and while pushing to the conclusion that those of European descent occupied, occupied and crushed this country in a way morally indistinguishable from what Hitler and Stalin did in Poland in 1939. There is no vision except plates and quixotry. We are directing Alberta to consider extreme remedies and are stuck with the authors of this visionless miasma for another four years. Canada is a great place to cross into the wilderness of self-elected and misguided leadership. In a democracy, a people get the government they deserve; we must solemnly consider what we did to deserve it.

