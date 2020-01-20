advertisement

Want to learn more about The Resident, Season 3, Episode 13? A new episode will air on Fox Tuesday that will be challenging for a number of different characters.

Take Conrad Hawkins, for example. Although he’s no longer an active Chastain employee, he still finds a way to get there! The promo below shows that he is back thanks to a patient! Of course, you can imagine that this will not work very well for Logan Kim. He has threatened to feel sued if he even touched anyone in the hospital … and you can probably imagine what will happen from here. Much of this coming story will likely be seeing how this showdown comes about – be prepared for things to be big and brave.

Will it make Conrad go back to hospital all day? There is no guarantee of this, but we cannot imagine that the authors will make it disappear forever. So much good drama comes from being there!

advertisement

What is yet to come is ready to see an emotional act for Nic as well. Her father Kyle is spiraling, and she is desperate to do anything to help him. Unfortunately, it is easier said and done to achieve this – depression does not go away quickly. It can be heartbreaking and this situation already is. We’re expecting some of the best work we’ve seen from Corbin Bernsen and Emily VanCamp this year, and maybe these two can get to the other side more. It will not be easy to get from point A to point B.

If you love powerful cases mixed with personal drama, we already know with some confidence – The Resident will be at the top of your lane. It is also possible that some of his stories will continue.

Similar news – Make sure you get more news about The Resident

What do you want to see when it comes to episode 13 of season three of The Resident?

Let us know in the comments! Stay with us for more news on the series. (Photo: Fuchs.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ax6Kdx07zac (/ embed)

advertisement