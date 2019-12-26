advertisement

This year’s winter sales period was shortened by two weeks due to government measures to promote the growth of small and medium-sized companies.

The move means that the entire winter sale only starts on January 2 and can last a maximum of four weeks. The strictly imposed rules also mean that there can only be one additional sales period in 2020, which, like the post-Christmas sale, can only last four weeks.

advertisement

France. Now this is a country where sales are very strictly regulated, for smaller retailers who have to compete with the Internet and large multinational fast fashion chains that shop in bulk and can offer high discounts almost all year round to protect when they are better able to lure people through their doors.

It’s a lot of laissez faire in this part of the world, and the idea of ​​a winter sale has been dramatically distorted in recent years.

Irish retailers and overseas retailers that dominate our city centers and those outside of town seem to be on sale forever. The winter sales last until spring, shortly before the start of the off-season, followed by the summer sales and other off-season sales. Then there is the Black Friday sales, followed by the pre-Christmas sales before we reach the post-Christmas winter sales again.

It is only Christmas Eve – and it is still the time of year when you can be happy – but in all the main streets of our cities the sales signs are already clearly visible in the windows. The goodwill season was forgotten by many when the ant buyers tore each other out of the way to get their bargain coats, pants, shoes, and tops.

But not everyone is convinced that we are better off with all sales.

Retail expert Eddie Shanahan says the era of perpetual sale won’t harm us and is due to the loss of retail expertise.

He suggests that it started before the recession started when the country was “dramatically overbought”. He says that all sorts of people who had nothing in common but lacked retail experience started opening all kinds of stores.

“Then the pressure increased and they were overcrowded. And the only way to stay open was to make sales and make their profit margins at times when they traditionally could expect the best deals, especially before Christmas. “

Early sales in some stores put pressure on other retailers to follow suit, and dominoes suddenly began to fall. And they continued to fall.

He says the “art of retailing” has been damaged in recent years and many of the companies have lost the ability to offer real service.

“It’s not just about price, and I think the biggest challenge in retail is customer service. But I don’t think that many retailers are ready for this challenge these days. “

Before Christmas, Shanahan conducted a quiet experiment in Dublin. He went to more than 40 downtown stores in one day, and only once did an employee say good morning or otherwise confirm his existence when he came into their store.

“Many employees today have zero hour contracts and do not give a monkey about customer service. They are also unable to upsell. And you have to remember that upselling is really an offer of help

“Too many stores have lost the opportunity to do business, and in many cases they have replaced it with profound discounts. And discounting is nothing if there is no despair because you are giving away your winnings. It’s the last resort for people who don’t really understand how retail works. “

Shanahan also doubts that perpetual sale is what consumers actually want more.

“We live in an era where sustainability is the buzzword and when it comes to sustainability, the most important thing is to buy better. We have to stop buying cheap garbage. “

He believes that much of the stock that will be available for sale in the coming days and weeks is “a mistake”.

This is either an indication of a mistake by retail buyers who overestimated demand for certain production lines, or by manufacturers who have overproduced inventory and are forced to sell them at a substantial discount to retailers who choose the full retail price a few weeks before the start of a sales period, they can lower the price and give the impression that they offer bargains in abundance.

“We have to look at the big picture. If consumers are more concerned about sustainability, they will turn off shopping and it doesn’t matter what the price is. The clever retailer knows that value isn’t just about price. “

Retail Excellence Ireland’s JP Kennedy says that too many periods of intense discounts have put enormous pressure on many retailers.

“As a result of the recession, many retailers panicked and sold much faster. This raised expectations among many consumers.”

He believes the ongoing sales era “makes it difficult for small and medium-sized Irish retailers to do sustainable business,” and says that many of them don’t feel very comfortable speaking to members of the retail umbrella group happy about this christmas ”.

He is concerned that too many sales and discounts could lead to “cities and villages being hollowed out because the conditions of competition are unsustainable. Having five or six sales periods a year can harm retailers when it comes to sustainability. “

He says that ultimately consumers have to decide what they really want. Would you like cheaper clothing six or seven times a year or would you rather be able to run sustainable companies in a more normal business environment?

Perhaps it is time for the government to step in here and imitate what is happening in France.

BEST TIPS BEFORE SHOPPING

Despite all the shopping and change that longer periods of time can bring with great discounts, the big winter sale still remains a big deal for many thousands of people in Ireland.

It doesn’t really matter if the Dundrum Town Center or Arnotts or BTs and all other retail giants had a sale for the last time three long weeks ago, there will still be people who can get out of bed at the ridiculous morning clock they queue in the cold and rain and get a mattress or refrigerator for half the price.

But how can you be sure that you are ahead of the crowd, make the best bargains and have no chronic remorse for the buyer? Follow our tips to get the most out of the coming days.

1. We have said this before, and we will say it again, something is only worth buying if you actually need it and can really use it. This gold prada suit could have dropped from € 2,000 to € 400, but if you don’t need a gold prada suit or don’t wear a gold prada suit or if the gold prada suit is two sizes too big and makes you look ridiculous, you’re wasting your money if you buy it no matter how big the suit is discount. End of the story. So before you spontaneously buy something on sale, ask yourself whether you need it and whether you will wear it. If there is the slightest doubt, leave it behind.

Second The next best piece of advice we can give you before you go shopping is that you forget everything about spontaneity. Before you get to the stores, ask yourself a difficult question. What do you actually need when it comes to clothing, shoes, equipment and everything else? Don’t even consider buying things you don’t need. You will thank us for this advice from mid-January if you are not haunted by your credit card bills.

Third When it comes to the list you are creating, do not keep it in mind. Write it down. List all the things you are in the market for. Put the list on your phone and read through the stores repeatedly throughout the day to keep yourself in check. If there are no shoes on the list, do not buy the shoes.

4th We believe there are two really good times to shop in sales – and none of them are without problems. If you have the stomach for it, go shopping early on the first day, but not too early. Pricewatch has been to work in Dublin city center more than half a dozen times at 8 a.m. on St. Stephen’s Day in the past decade, and as business changes, there has been a constant. That is the lack of queues. Don’t get us wrong. Outside the major retailers, there are a few people in line. But the numbers – at least in our experience – never rose above 50. So, get it right, get there as soon as the shops open, and you can get everything you need in an hour.

5th If you shop early, go home early. Don’t stay in stores as the morning of December 26th passes into the afternoon. The crowd will be terribly confusing and the whole experience will be very uncomfortable. So shop like a ninja, buy what you need and let go of Dodge Hell.

6th The next best time is when the sales period ends. At the end of the sale, the reductions become many times more dramatic as retailers are increasingly desperate to postpone their unwanted stocks. So here you can get the best savings. This plan works best when what you are looking for is unlikely to come off the shelves or if you noticed a whole lot of the desired product on sale on the first day. It is also ideal for somewhat oddly shaped people, as dresses of irregular size are the slowest to sell.

7th The best way to find the best value in sales is to ignore the low-value things and focus all of your spending on items with big tickets. We are talking about shoes, chic coats and expensive handbags. They always cost more so that the discounts are worth more and the items last longer and are less prone to the vagaries of fashion. You will also find great discounts on TVs and white goods. But only get the stuff when you actually need it.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

The good news is that even if you ignore all of our advice and lose your sales in the coming days, you won’t lose your rights as a buyer. But do you know what these rights are?

Over the next few days, you will most likely come across signs that say, for example, that no money has been refunded, that only credit has been issued, or that merchandise has not been exchanged.

These signs are meaningless and may be illegal. Retailers often set them up not because they try to pull the wool over their eyes, but because they themselves have a poor understanding of the law and the protection it offers buyers.

The thing is, it doesn’t really matter whether you pay the full price or get a 95 percent discount on something you buy in a store, you still have exactly the same rights as a consumer.

This means that you have the right to expect that a product has an acceptable standard, is suitable for the intended purpose and corresponds to the advertising. If this is not the case, you are entitled to a repair, replacement or refund – despite all the signs.

It is important to remember that some things that you take for granted in other seasons change during a sales period. Many good deals have very generous return policies and allow you to exchange goods within a set time frame simply because you have changed your mind. Sometimes they give you a credit, sometimes they give you your money back. You are absolutely not legally obliged to do so.

Many retailers are likely to suspend these kind guidelines during sales hours – and that’s their right – so don’t shout for salespeople if they refuse to process your refund requests in the next few weeks.

The change in policy is perfectly understandable. If a store has succeeded in beating the three-piece leopard-pattern tuxedo that has been on the shelves since the 1970s, you can’t expect it to be withdrawn just because you’ve changed your mind and seen your point.

When it comes to the list that you create for sale, don’t leave it in your mind. write it down

If you are returning something you bought on sale because it is in some ways flawed – and not because it is a three-piece tuxedo with a leopard print and you are suffering from a heavy remorse by the buyer – remember that you are not need warehouse receipt. All that is legally required is proof of purchase. This can take many forms, including credit card receipts, bills, or checks. We cannot imagine that many people pay more with checks.

If you return an item because you think it is faulty, go to the store with the facts. You cannot expect to receive a refund, and you are generally not entitled to a refund.

You have the right to a repair, replacement or refund, but the dealer can choose which one to offer.

Always remain calm and assert yourself when discussing a problem, and remember that a salesperson or manager is not qualified to assess and correct a mistake. If you try, you have the right to insist that the product be returned to the manufacturer, where people are better able to assess the cause of the failure.

While you can have a store send a product back to the manufacturer, you can’t insist that you contact the manufacturer directly. As a consumer, your contract is always with the seller of the goods, although you are fully entitled to contact the manufacturer if you have any problems if you so wish.

If the price of something on the shelf is lower than the price ultimately displayed at the checkout, a consumer has no automatic right to buy the product at the lower price. The price on the shelf is a so-called request for treatment, and a contract is only concluded when the money changes hands.

THE BEST OFFERS

We asked Twitter users about the best and worst bargains they have ever had on sales. Here are just a few of the answers.

Set of 4 LeCrueset pots in Arnotts. Think they were incorrectly priced at £ 105 for all of them. Still strong 20 years later. Niamh Geraghty

I bought a DKNY dress for € 210 because I thought it was a real bargain, but I only wore it once because I look like something from Handmaid’s Tale. Misha McInerney

Pair of Balenciaga shoes from € 650 to € 110, one pair left and my size (42) shhhh ?? I love her, but then bought another pair of shoes when I closed such a deal and the second pair killed my feet Georgi Nage Thin

A Jean Muir jumper 50 years ago. I have worn it for years and loved it. Irene Winters

I bought a Di Longhi Cafe Corsa coffee bean for around € 125 on St. Stephen’s Day in Argos and have been using it every day since then. There usually over € 350. I always wondered if it was a price error Brian Byrne

Dyson Hoover reduced by € 300 and paid for with gift vouchers. Best time saver ever. It’s worth the cost if you can afford it. Geraldine D’Arcy

Fancy sonic toothbrushes for boots, each € 99 less than € 399 – that saves a gigantic € 600 Anna Pas

€ 50 for a full Burberry rice cap in good times. I thought I was riding. I actually looked like a button Mary Johnson

Half price leather jacket. It is still worn 12 years later. Martina Mangan

A Helly Hansen coat from 150 euros the week before to 110 euros – a third winter that still looks and works well. Colette Carroll

A John Rocha Mac. I got it on sale and start it in the 12th year and it’s still perfect. Kacy Star

Hard to beat with 70 percent sales at Monsoon UK. Have made great bargains there over the years. Emma Ryan

HAPPY READER STORIES

Fifty-one weeks a year, we show readers’ concerns and, wherever possible, try to correct mistakes that previously seemed unsolvable. Sometimes it takes seconds for us to fix these errors.

This is not because we or someone else is picking up the phone or sending e-mails as our readers, but because companies hate bad press and act quickly to counteract it. When the Irish Times calls, companies do what they should do from the start and take their customers’ concerns seriously. Of course, people shouldn’t have to come to us to help them, which is so easy to fix when the will is there.

But since it’s Christmas, we thought we’d put an end to all the resentment and highlight the good news we’ve received from readers in the past few days. Unfortunately there are not many of them.

At a recent meeting in London, Adam Grennan received a large ice cream cake to celebrate his retirement. The plan was to share it with colleagues at the end of the meeting. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen due to a late end, and I had the option to either donate it to someone else, which was unlikely because it was decorated with several rather embarrassing photos of me, or to resume it on-screen flight to Dublin the next morning. While I was thinking about it, a colleague found the large box in which the cake had arrived, and after carefully packing it, he assured me that it would be “no effort” to take it home.

The next morning my edible companion and I stood in front of the BA counter at London City Airport.

“Sorry, do you think I could take this as hand luggage?” I said, holding up the rather large box. “I’m concerned that it may not fit in the luggage compartment.”

“What’s up, sir?”

“It’s a cake … to celebrate my retirement.”

“You can take it over if it fits in there,” he said, pointing to an apparatus that checked the size of a suitcase.

Unfortunately not. It was sitting upstairs. I thought about taking it out of the box and cutting it into bite-size pieces. A small line formed behind me and I am not sure if one of my fellow travelers would have liked to have been in line when I was operating the contents of my luggage.

“Could I check it in?” I asked.

After reviewing my booking, he said, “You didn’t pay the checked baggage, sir. If you want to check it in now, it will cost £ 65.”

“65 pounds,” I said. “At this rate, I would prefer you to take it home and eat it.”

At that point, the man’s manager almost came up with a reminder to remind him that the previous day’s fee had increased and a late baggage check was now £ 75.

I panicked and wondered if I could just give it up. Under pressure, the best trick I could find was to pay the men a visit and leave him in one of the cabins. But then I thought this was London and, as we are often reminded of, unused baggage will be destroyed if left unattended. I had visions of bomb squads and sponge cakes flying in all directions. Also, I couldn’t deny that I was the owner when I saw several photos of me stuck on top.

“Just take it to safety,” said the BA man when his manager left. “If you get through there, ask at the gate. You could check it in for free. “

I climbed the stairs to the security area and put everything I had in the trays. All the usual stuff and a fairly large cream sponge cake. I watched as the whole lot was swallowed up by the security scanner.

My PC, bag, and jacket came out, but no sign of my oversized friend. A moment later one of the security teams showed up and held up a large, battered and overly familiar looking box.

Amazed, she asked, “What is it?”

“A cake, a retirement gift,” I said.

“It got stuck in our scanner,” she said.

“Thank you,” I said when I grabbed it, maybe a little faster than I should, and ran to the gate and straight for the young BA attendant who was standing there.

“Sorry,” I said. “Your colleague below suggested that you check in for me.”

“What is it?” He said.

Tired but determined not to thwart at this stage, I told my story for the third time. He smiled as if he knew I was coming and then, to my surprise, passed the baton on.

“You don’t want to check this in. Take it with you as hand luggage. Ask the cabin crew if they will let you sit in the seat next to you.”

I went up the stairs to the plane and explained my case to another BA employee.

He said with a smile: “Just put it in front of the seat next to you. We are not so busy this morning. “

Later that day, my family and I managed to do what I should have done 24 hours earlier – eating the damn thing … and it was very nice too. Thank you very much, BA!

advertisement