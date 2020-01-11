advertisement

Conor McGregor believes Donald Cerrone looks better at 170 pounds, but claims he can beat his UFC 246 opponent at any weight, even if he had the flu.

Former featherweight and lightweight world champion McGregor will return to the octagon next Saturday. He has not fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Upon announcing his return from retirement, the Irishman said he was planning three fights in 2020, with Jorge Masvidal – given his win over Nate Diaz for the BMF title – and Nurmagomedov as his primary goals.

McGregor has also expressed an interest in taking over the UFC welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman after his decision to return at 170 pounds, which he is more comfortable for Cerrone.

When asked why he didn’t choose an easy fight and made it difficult for Cerrone, McGregor said to ESPN: “I know I did. I just don’t think he looks good at 155. He’s a 170- Hunter.

“I would hit him with any weight. I would hit him if I had the flu. I don’t need it. I just want to focus on my training and keep myself sharp. I don’t want to cut and then.” Build and then cut. I am happy where I am.

“170 is also an exciting thing for me. I like 170. I like what’s going on in the 170 division at the moment.

“You have Jorge with this [BMF] belt, you have the other guys fighting for the [championship] belt. I like everything that’s going on at 170 and I feel good at 170. I feel energetic – it’s what I weigh and that’s it. It opens up so many other possibilities, doesn’t it? “

A possible rematch against Nurmagomedov is unlikely to take place outside of the lightweight class, which McGregor didn’t consider a problem.

He added: “I’m not done with 155 yet, I couldn’t make this fight a problem, but I just want to start over and let the fight play as it is and open up all my possibilities.”

