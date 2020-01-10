advertisement

Conor Dune’s recent announcement of the end of his career was followed by the announcement that he was going to start a radio career. The 2018 Irish road racing champion competed with the Israel Cycling Academy team last season and moved there after the collapse of the Irish Aqua Blue Sport team.

He is only 27 years old, but was unable to extend his contract after the merger with Katusha Alpecin.

Dunne announced this week that he will work for the Global Cycling Network. The internet broadcaster has used former professionals from the start, and Dunne will pass on the experience he has gained in races like the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

The other Irish professionals will adjust their shape before the start of the 2020 road racing season. Sam Bennett will be the first to compete in the Schwalbe Classic on Sunday. The criterion is a warm-up event before the start of the Santos Tour Down Under on the following Tuesday. No other Irish drivers are expected to take part in the event.

The other WorldTour drivers Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) will start their races elsewhere.

In other news, Cycling Ireland announced plans to search for and develop new talent through a road and track development program. The association is looking for applications from drivers who were born in 2002 and 2003 and who wish to campaign for elite status. You should be in good physical shape, have a growing attitude and be available for regular seminars and training. Prior competition experience is preferred.

See CyclingIreland.ie for more details.

Finally, CI’s national cyclocross championships will take place in Enniscrone on Sunday. The route offers flat terrain, but also a grassy riparian zone, which enables drivers to make short climbs, running routes and difficult descents.

The favorites of the elite men’s event include reigning champion David Conroy (Scott), former champion Darnell Moore (Vitus Pro) and teammate Ulster champion Chris McGlinchey. Paul O’Reilly (Dan Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo) is also excited after winning last weekend in Navan.

For women, the 2019 champion, Lara Gillespie, may be absent due to route obligations. Participants included junior drivers Roisin Lally, Lucy O’Donnell (Verge – PI Cycles), American Maria Larkin (Donkey Label Racing) and Annabel Buckley McMahon.

Darren Rafferty (Island Wheelers) is the junior favorite, but David McCarthy, Dean Harvey and Ciaran Dixon also hunt medals.

