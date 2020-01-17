advertisement

Connor Ronan had an interesting trip. He signed as a junior player for wolves in 2014 and still has to make his first team breakthrough in the club.

He worked as a temporary worker in both Portsmouth and Walsall before making the rather unconventional decision to temporarily move to Slovakia. The move was so successful that he decided to return for a second loan this season, but he has now returned to English football.

Ronan signed for Blackpool and joined the League One club until the end of the season.

📝 Blackpool obliges midfielder Connor Ronan to borrow from @Wolves https://t.co/yfaxG6MmbY pic.twitter.com/XJ7Yl1CJru

– Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 17, 2020

The club hopes to achieve a boost in promotion in the second half of the season and, according to the current status, to be five points ahead of the play-off places. On the Blackpool website, Ronan told fans what to expect from him in the coming months:

I like getting on the ball and trying to make things happen. I take risks in the opposing half, try to get some templates and intervene with a few goals.

All in all, I just want to help the team wherever I can and help the team go back where it belongs.

Under Stephen Kenny, the player performed well for the Irish U21s and made important contributions to a successful campaign. He is the midfielder that Ireland is often lacking, ready to step on the ball and make a difference.

If everything goes according to plan, he could be an important player in the coming years. We will keep an eye on its development in Blackpool.

