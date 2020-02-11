advertisement

EDMONTON, AB – DECEMBER 14: Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) feels the pressure in the third phase of Edmonton Oilers’ game against the Toronto Maple Leads on December 14, 2019 in Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, 2: Stand 0 (Photo by Curtis Comeau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is out for 2-3 weeks after a quad injury to the Nashville Predators.

The Edmonton Oilers received some very bad news on Tuesday as it was announced that Connor McDavid would miss the next two to three weeks because of a quad injury. He suffered this injury on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

The initial diagnosis was a bruised knee, which then led to the official diagnosis of a quad injury. McDavid notes that on Monday he only “hit the wall” and noticed the swelling and redness.

This is a major blow to the Edmonton Oilers as McDavid bears the brunt. They are currently three points behind Vancouver Canucks. Losing the key component to your success is a big blow as the pressure on the playoffs increases.

The 23-year-old is experiencing another star season. In 55 games he has 81 points, including 30 goals and 51 assists.

Edmonton is successful for the first time in years. The last time they contested the playoffs was in 2017 and ended an 11-year drought. The team has seen no stability and it appears that there is a coherent unit on the ice and close to the organization this year. Is there finally life and stability after Peter Chiarelli’s storm has left the city?

Fans don’t scream that the Oilers’ captain will be saved from the chaos in Alberta. He has talented players on his team who can help support the weight, maybe not much, but having a support role is better than none.

After three weeks, he returns on March 3rd. McDavid would miss 11 games and that’s IF he can play against the Dallas Stars that day. It has been clarified that this is the normal schedule for a violation of this stature. On the other hand, Connor McDavid is not a human being, so he could return earlier.

It is important to note that this injury is NOT related to the knee injury he suffered last season. McDavid tore at the cruciate ligament, the meniscus (patella) and had a tibia tear.

