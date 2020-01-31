advertisement

Alain Vigneault could use a productive center in the fourth row of the team

PITTSBURGH – The stability in the middle of the fourth row doesn’t seem like a big deal – at least only when you play three games in four nights, as the Flyers are doing.

There was a rotating cast of characters in this position this season, but the music in the carousel could come to a standstill.

Connor Bunnaman was recalled by the Phantoms after the break, and coach Alain Vigneault gives the impression that neither of the two Russian candidates with previous auditions – Mikhail Vorobyev and German Rubtsov – have ever been considered.

Bunnaman made the opening night for the game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague, went to Allentown, suffered a severe ankle sprain and had to fight his way back.

But when he came back before the Tschüss / NHL All-Star break, he was playing so well that Vigneault knew he would be an automatic recall.

“When (General Manager) Chuck (Fletcher) and I were talking shortly before our return (from the break), he (Bunnaman) was number 1 on our list,” said Vigneault after skating on Friday morning at the PPG Paints Arena.

“He played well, he skated well. He was physical when he needed to be physical, so it’s like training camp (when) when we really liked what he did. We have the same feeling as when he played and how he played for us. “

Vigneault was asked if he wanted Bunnaman to take this opportunity and offer some stability in the fourth row.

“It would be a bonus for us if we could find someone to contribute,” said Vigneault with a smile. “Someone who plays right. Obviously we used a few players this year. I don’t think that’s bad, but at the end of the day I think a little more consistency in this position would be very useful. “

The 21-year-old man from Guelph, Ontario, was the fourth in 2016 to make a big impression with the Phantoms last year, scoring 19 goals in 62 games.

Bunnaman knows that this could be a crucial time in his career. If he can produce under the pressure of a playoff, that could mean big things for his NHL future.

“My game was pretty good before the break,” he said. “It was exactly where I wanted it to be. Didn’t make too many mistakes, just tried to do what “AV” (Vigneault) tells me.

“A few people went nuts. I want to stay here, I want to be here. It is my dream. I want to be here. I know what I have to do – win my draws. “Laughts” (Scott Laughton) and “Coots” (Sean Couturier) tell me things every day to get better and to stay here. Hopefully I can do it. “

He went through a lot, but in the end patience and persistence paid off.

“I’m glad they believed in me to call me again,” he said. “It would be unreal to stay here. It would be a lot of experience when I’m young. I think it would be great to learn from these guys every day. “

Another great start for Lyon

With Carter Hart, who is still on the way to overcoming a strain on the abdomen, Alex Lyon supported Brian Elliott and played well in the last loss to Montreal.

Now he gets another chance in the game against Colorado on Saturday night.

Lyon has now played in 14 NHL games (4-4-1 record) and says that when he enters an NHL locker room, he is no longer impressed by stars.

One reason for Lyon’s launch is that the Flyers play back-to-back games and Vigneault doesn’t want to risk Brian Elliott’s injury.

But Vigneault quickly pointed out that Lyon also deserved this opportunity.

Lyon appreciates the opportunity.

“I don’t know if I deserve it,” said Lyon. “I think the coaches here are doing a great job of instilling confidence in the players.

“That’s good. I have a lot of respect (for the coaches). I felt pretty good in Montreal. There are certainly things that I can clarify and improve.”

Yale University graduate knows where to improve, and that’s half the battle.

“I get to the point where I know what is required for my game to go well,” he said. “I let go a bit and try to enjoy the process more.

“I feel good here. It takes a while for the (star-struck feeling) to subside. I am as persistent as they come, but it needs to be adjusted. I feel better every day.”

Flyer, veteran equipment manager on sections

The Flyers announced on Friday that they had split up with Derek Settlemyre, the experienced director of the equipment department.

Fletcher would not go into this in more detail.

Settlemyre, the son of ex equipment manager Dave “Sudsy” Settlemyre, ran the locker room for 14 years.

Derek Settlemyre started at the Phantoms 25 years ago and has worked there for 10 years.

Settlemyre has an impressive resume with Team USA, who most recently served as the chief equipment manager for the 2016 World Hockey Championship. He also worked for Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2007 World Championships in Moscow and the 2006 World Championships in Riga, Latvia.

The flyers did not name a replacement.

