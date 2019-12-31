advertisement

Connacht trainer Andy Friend said he couldn’t call Jack Carty and Bundee Aki back to resolve their injury crisis, but he believes Connacht will see the benefits of the break for the Irish duo in the coming weeks.

According to Irish Rugby’s welfare plan, players who were part of the World Cup squad had to play two games in a row over Christmas, and although the province was trying to catch up during training on Tuesday, Carty and Aki were not looking to return soon.

While both players will be back next week to compete against Toulouse in the Champions Cup, Friend wants to give them time to rest after a few hectic months.

“No, we can’t change that. We had to give these two men two consecutive weeks,” said Friend.

“And I’m really glad that we did that, because only when they get away do they realize how tired and tired they were.

“I received a message from Jack Carty yesterday:” I didn’t realize how tired I was, “and he was really grateful for the free time, just like Bundee. We are committed to caring for these men too, we want to win football games , but we have to make sure that we protect them from themselves.

“This year we have told a player four times that they should have a week off and they say that they are fine. The next day they either came in with an illness or cold or not, which means that they are anyway can’t exercise for the week.

“Only when you stop do you switch off mentally because you know they are resting and the disease is coming. We have a couple of guys in this situation.”

Connacht trained on the sports field this morning with 28 players, including six academy players and two other players who had joined to increase the number of participants.

In total, they paused 17 players this week preparing to play Leinster at the RDS – they’ll be playing a game for the eleventh weekend in a row. After a narrow home defeat against Münster, Connacht was defeated on St. Stephen’s Day in Belfast with a win of 35: 3.

“We are thin,” Freund admitted. “It’s physical and mental. As a squad we’ve never gone through such a block. I think there was a 16-week block years ago, but it wasn’t a Champions Cup at the same time.

“It’s a really exhausting time, but the hottest fire gives you the greatest steel. That’s how I see it for us in the future. At the moment there is a bit of pain – undoubtedly painful on Friday night against Ulster – but in the future we will be better Football team for that. “

