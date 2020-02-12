advertisement

After a much needed break for the Six Nations, Connacht welcomed the return of several key players for the first of three games that could determine their seasonal hopes.

The games against Cardiff on the sports field on Friday evening, followed by away games against Edinburgh and the Southern Kings, are rated by coach Andy Friend as a possible breakthrough for their season goals for the PRO14 quarter-finals.

Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan from Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad have returned to Galway for this purpose, while Finlay Bealham, scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty are available.

In fourth place in Conference B – nine points ahead of leaders Edinburgh – Connacht is just one point ahead of Cardiff, the competitor on Friday, and needs a home win to get to the top.

“We have positioned ourselves that we are still alive and on the hunt,” says Friend. “The message is simple. We have three games, win three out of three and we are at a healthy point, win two of the three and stay tuned, win one or none and we are in a fight.

“Fate is in our hands. We know what we need to achieve and it’s all about a quarter-final home game. “

This ambition is all the more important since Connacht left Europe on the pool stage.

“We have to deliver everyone, not just the players, but all of us. We had a few specific goals, one was a home game quarter-final in the PRO14 that is lively and successful. Another reason was the qualification for the quarter-finals in Europe. We missed that and are now under pressure to achieve it, and with this pressure we are on the right track. “

Connacht’s last win was two months ago against Gloucester in the Champions Cup. Since then, Friend’s team has lost five games, including three interprovincial and two European games.

“I’m not happy with it. We’re not five out of five, so we have to arrest that damn quickly. We had our problems, but that’s rugby. We still have two interprovincial offices, Ulster and Münster, and they will become important goals for us. “

Even worse

These issues included a long injury list and some players are still out of action, including Tom Farrell (shoulder surgery), Stephen Fitzgerald (knee), Peter McCabe (ankle), Tom McCartney (hip), Sean O’Brien (foot). , Quinn Roux (hand) and long-term injuries from Darragh Leader, Matt Burke and Cillian Gallagher.

“We probably had a worse run than we expected this year, but at the moment it is gratifying that we have numbers on the training field again. We teamed up with the Academy this week and had 44 players out there.

“It is a learning process for us as a team. We reduced it to 41 this year because we wanted more quality, but we now know that we need more for next year. “

Around 20 players will drop out of the contract at the end of the season, while Friend has resigned himself to losing the first move from Colby Faingaa to Lyon.

“That will most likely happen,” says Friend. “He was immense in the 18 months he was here. As with all foreign players, their goal is to improve their club, and he definitely did.

“If you lose a player with this skill, it’s a big hole to fill, but we’re about to fill it. Sometimes you lose players like Colby and last year CK (Cian Kelleher), who you ideally lose We didn’t want to lose CK, but it does happen, but we’re very close to signing three or four players in the coming period. “

