WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Congressman Joe Wilson kicked off the first leg of his annual legislative press tour in West Columbia on Friday.

There will be four stops for Congressman Wilson to discuss his agenda. Details of each stop can be found below. Congressman Wilson will ask questions immediately after addressing Agenda 2020.

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM Congressman Wilson’s Office in the Midlands, 1700 Sunset Boulevard (US 378), Suite 1, West Columbia,

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Congressman Wilson’s Office in Aiken, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1600, Aiken

11:15 – 11:45 North Augusta Municipal Building, 100 Georgia Ave, North Augusta,

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Barnwell County Administration Building, 57 Wall Street, Barnwell

