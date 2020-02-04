advertisement

Filipino basketball was very critical, a poor patient who needed surgery to die three years ago.

This exclusive information was kindly provided by experienced sports journalist Joaquin Henson.

Henson wrote in his column yesterday: “Not too many fans know it, but the PBA was in a crisis, the league was almost gone. One block was ready to start a new league and the other faction had a fragmented PBA on the verge of destruction. “

How was the PBA saved?

“Chairman Ricky Vargas got the board back on track and unified the contradictory elements,” said Henson.

———As simple as that?

No, said Henson. Vargas worked for the appointment of Willie Marcial, a former statistics intern, as PBA officer.

It was awesome indeed, but with the unannounced Marcial running the show, league order was restored.

Now the PBA is on the way to usher in a new golden era.

————————- The extension of Marcial’s term in office was formalized last week during the planning session of the PBA Supreme Council in Milan, Italy.

Vargas explains: “Marcial is well-founded, hard-working, inclusive and has a friendly conflict resolution and decision-making process.”

Vargas said Marcial had the league at heart.

“He has the feeling of the fans, respects the players and has the humility of a leader.”

————————- Marcial, 58, was appointed PBA officer in charge when Chito Narvasa resigned on December 31, 2017. He was appointed Commissioner on January 25, 2018.

Marcial pushed down from below and designed a statistics sheet for the referee. Every call and other relevant conditions were noted. The head of the PBA supervisory authority found it very relevant when the statistics sheet was presented to him.

Marcial was next appointed as a statistics intern.

Henson said: “After the figures were released, Marcial was appointed head of the media office and special assistant to the Commissioner in 2003.

“As a doctor’s son, Marcial developed a special relationship with team owners, players, coaches, league officials, staff and fans like a doctor with his patients,” continued Henson.

Marcial worked under every commissioner in the history of the PBA. In short, he knew what it meant to lead the Pro League through smooth and troubled times.

How lucky can the PBA be! INQ

