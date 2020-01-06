advertisement

The Pentagon insisted that the United States have no plans to withdraw from Iraq, although a draft US military command in Iraq indicated the impending withdrawal.

Reuters first reported on Brigadier General William H. Seely III’s letter, which said the U.S. forces in the country were being realigned after Sunday morning’s Iraqi parliamentary vote to displace foreign forces in the country.

advertisement

“In recognition of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and at the request of the Iraqi Parliament and Prime Minister, the United States will” reposition forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for further movement, “the letter said to the Department of Defense.

“No decision was made to leave Iraq. Time,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in Washington shortly after the contents of the letter were announced yesterday.

Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley said the letter was a “draft, it was a mistake. , , it shouldn’t have been published. “

It was not immediately clear whether all 5,000 US troops in Iraq would leave the country. Photo: Reuters

“Poorly worded means withdrawal. That is not what happens, ”he said.

Increased tension

Confusion about the next steps for the United States in the Middle East comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region after Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani was killed by a U.S. drone at Baghdad airport last week.

The operation put severe pressure on US-Iraq relations almost 17 years after the United States invaded the country in 2003.

US President Donald Trump warned Iraq against “very large sanctions” if it would force US troops to leave the country, and also warned that Iraq would have to compensate the US for money it made for you Air force base would have spent. “We won’t leave until they pay us back,” he said.

After the repatriation of Suleimani’s body, a towering figure in Iran, black-clad mourners gathered in Iran on Monday. Tehran has promised revenge for the murder.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said US actions have “sparked global anti-US anger and resentment” and claims that “the malignant US presence in West Asia has begun to end.”

advertisement