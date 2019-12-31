advertisement

(Warning: This post contains mild spoilers for episodes 1-4 of Netflix ‘”The Witcher”.)

It’s been a week since Netflix launched the first season of “The Witcher”. Many people see it as an attempt by the streaming giant to develop their own “Game of Thrones”. It is undoubtedly questionable whether a show is based on the rather strange Polish fantasy. Novels and short stories can attract people in the more straightforward way that the HBO series did. In addition, the first episodes of “The Witcher” have a lot to offer if you are not yet familiar with this universe.

However, if you haven’t read Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s works on Geralt of Rivia, show runners Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and star Henry Cavill are still confident that “The Witcher” won’t confuse you, although there are three different timelines on the show expire immediately, which is a) a serious departure from novels and stories, and b) something that is not immediately obvious to the viewer.

Hissirch actually hopes that this will do more than harm as the different timelines allow her to introduce the main characters Monster Hunter Geralt from Rivia (Cavill), Sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and young Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) all at once. It is also a great departure from the books.

“What was important to me was to start out and make sure we understood who Geralt and who Ciri was, and then in Episode 2 who was Yennefer,” Hissirch told TheWrap. “And one of our early decisions was to introduce Geralt and Ciri in Episode 1 and to take Yennefer for Episode 2 for exactly that reason. There is only so much that you can include. And I want to make sure that all of the things we expect from High Fantasy are what I call “frills” – the monsters and the magic and the violence and the struggles and the sexuality, that they are not the real space Take character development. We have to let the characters live and breathe a little bit in this world. That was one of the reasons why we structured the story in this way. “

Hissirch said that she chose to use multiple timelines without explaining that there were multiple timelines because she “wanted to have viewers unfamiliar with” The Witcher “to watch and believe the first episode that they could run on the same timeline. “

“There is some evidence in the first episode that some interesting things will happen over time, but if you don’t pay much attention or know what you’re looking for, they could easily pass it on as little pieces of dialogue,” she said. “Since I didn’t want to force a viewer, especially a new fan, to work so hard, I want them to enjoy the first episode. It’s like you are being driven down with all the characters and places. I didn’t want to have to force them to work on different schedules. “

“Obviously, episode 4 makes it really obvious to me,” she continued. “This is the place where I think all of the audience will go: ‘Oh my god. OK, that makes a little more sense now, ‘where Queen Calanthe – whom we see killing ourselves in Episode 1 – is younger and alive in Episode 4. And hopefully, God, when I look at this, I would want to go back to the beginning and see how they told me from the beginning. And I hope people go back and take another look at the other little Easter eggs planted there. “

Cavill – a self-proclaimed big fan of “The Witcher” novels – told TheWrap that he didn’t think what Hissirch did “fantastically well” to bring the original stories of Yennefer and Ciri to the show immediately Reading viewers could actually help them understand things faster.

“The first book is a collection of Geralt’s short stories, originally written as separate short stories and collected in the first book, and between each story that goes all the way there is a storyline that you actually meet Yennefer at the end this book, ”said Cavill. “But in this case, Lauren did a great job and Anya did an exceptional job of bringing Yennefer to life before we meet her on the books.”

The book series is certainly not as neat and orderly as a television program – the early stories that Cavill mentions are basically a series of episodes that focus entirely on Geralt. We learn things about Yennefer’s past, for example from Geralt’s perspective, rather than because this collection contains a story about its origins. The show uses this type of information to create an up-to-date narrative for Yennefer instead of essentially only having it near Geralt. This is likely to be a helpful method in the long run just because viewers can get to know it better this way.

“I think people who haven’t read the books will find it much easier to familiarize themselves with because they have the Yennefer and Ciri storylines that are amazingly well performed from the start,” Cavill added. “It burns more slowly with the Geralt story. After reading the books you have the privilege of knowing the why, the what and the how. But with its action it burns more slowly and you discover it bit by bit, more and more in the season and in the coming seasons. “

Still, Hissirch is prepared for viewers who don’t know about The Witcher to experience being “plunged into the depths” – and says that “part of the experience is entering what is a fantasy world.” it is a world that is not like ours. “

“The place names are not known, people’s names sound strange. Nothing is really known,” she said. “The most important thing for me in episode 1 is that you understand what a sorcerer is, if you have this knowledge, you can ride along and things that seem confusing in episode 1, hopefully at the time you do it when you come to episode 2 and episode 3 you go. “Oh my god, I totally understand what these things are now – but I understand why I wasn’t told in advance immediately. “I think the trip is definitely part of this experience.”

When it comes to viewers who have read the books and want the strictest possible adjustment, Hissirch has the following message: “I would tell people we adapt the source material, we go back to books, we try to honor the books – but it’s an adjustment. “

“For logistical reasons, we cannot page through the book and put it on the screen,” she said. “We only have eight hours in this first season, and we have to choose the best ways to introduce these characters and the stories we tell about them. Also think about what we hope for in the future.” We are lucky enough to know that there will be a second season of “The Witcher”. So we partially lay the building blocks for future seasons of stories that we know we want to tell. And I always hate losing the source material, that’s the hardest part. Adding things can be fun, and I think we do a lot of them, but there are certain complications with stories that we had to lose on the screen, usually for reasons of time and to make room for characters that grow, change and develop further. “

“The biggest change we make to the source material is to make sure that Ciri and Yennefer are well represented in this story as well,” she added. “It was very important to me to establish The Last Wish, the first book that I read and the book I fell in love with, but Ciri doesn’t live in that book yet, so I didn’t want to do it until Season 2 or wait for Season 3 to introduce her, I wanted her to be part of Season 1. So we made the decision to play with the times and have these three different timelines so we could have them tell each of their stories a really thorough and complete way. “

“The Witcher” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

