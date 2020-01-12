advertisement

English Premier League legend Michael Owen has called on the former Manchester United club to return to winning ways as they welcome Norwich City’s basement club to Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The former Red Devils striker said the game was perfect for the team to return to winning ways after a three-game unbeaten run.

The former Liverpool, Stoke City and Manchester United player told BetVictor that the Red Devils will win against the Canaries, who have 14 points in 21 games this season and seven points in safety.

advertisement

At the end of the game Norwich City have been unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games and Manchester United have won 3-1 at the start of this season.

Only victory will lessen the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskaire and his ability to return Manchester United to the top of the English game.

Norwich City striker Temu Pukki could miss the game at Old Trafford due to a hamstring injury, and it would be a big blow for the team that should start winning games or risk the next season in the Premier League after only one of England’s top flight. : .

After winning the English Premier League title last summer, Norwich City won the Premier League.

advertisement