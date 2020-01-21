advertisement

Rory McIlroy has the chance to make his actions speak louder than words when he returns to the competition. It was only last month that the Northern Irishman showed self-confidence: “I think I’m the best player in the world on my day and I think I’ve been able to do that for a long time.” Point at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines to prove where a win would bring him back to world No. 1 ahead of Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy has been number one in the world rankings seven times in his career, but not since September 2015, when he only took the top spot for a week. In total, he has spent 95 weeks in his career as No. 1, but six different players – Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Koepka – have spent their time there since McIlroy did the last time ,

Only a win at Torrey Pines would allow the 30-year-old co-down player to regain the top spot. After an eight-week break, he returned to a tournament in which he finished fifth a year ago.

Despite not winning a major last season, McIlroy had a hugely successful campaign – four wins, including The Players – in which he finished in the top 10 at 19 of his 25 starts last year.

In preparing for his return to the Farmers Insurance Open, McIlroy had the advantage that his trainer Michael Bannon had worked with him for a week in Jupiter, Florida, last weekend at UFC Fight in Las Vegas.

McIlroy easily noted what he was looking for in this year’s tournament route: “A few years ago I tried to be too perfect and I tried to do things with my swing.” , , Everyone thinks I’m a feel player, but there are also a lot of technical things that can get in there. I really want to play with as much feeling as possible. “

McIlroy – currently sixth in the FedEx Cup classification on the PGA Tour, where he wants to be the first player to successfully defend this title – starts his 2020 route in Torrey Pines and will next play Los in the Genesis Invitational in the USA Angeles next month. McIlroy is the only Irish player in the Farmers Insurance where Rose is the defending champion.

Missed cut

Shane Lowry wants to recover from the disappointment of a missed cut in defending the Abu Dhabi championship, and Padraig Harrington are both in action for this week’s European Tour, the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Gainbridge’s first LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Florida marks Leona Maguire’s first season opener this week on the LPGA Tour. Maguire, who earned her full ticket from the Symetra Tour last season, and Stephanie Meadow, who successfully kept her full tour ticket, are participating in the tournament that Frenchwoman Celine Boutier won last year.

Maguire’s debut season on the LPGA Tour begins with a kind of global odyssey as she will continue to play in China for two consecutive weeks after the tournament in Florida in Australia for the ISPS Handa Vic Open and the ISPS Australian Open.

In the meantime, Alexandra Armas has been confirmed as the new permanent CEO of the Ladies European Tour, which reports directly to the LPGA-LET Joint Venture Board of Directors chaired by LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

Armas took over the role of incumbent CEO in October 2019, working closely to complete the 2019 season and create the 2020 schedule, which will be announced next Friday. Previously, she was Managing Director of LET from August 2008 to December 2012.

Woods has history in its sights

Tiger Woods is back and chasing history at this week’s PGA tour stop, the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines. For the first time this year, Woods is playing competitive and trying to take an 83rd career win on the PGA Tour that would establish him apart as a man.

Woods, who just set the 82nd record with Sam Snead and won the Zozo Championship in Japan with Snead last October, is returning to a place that has played an important role in his career so far.

Woods is a seven-time winner of the Farmers Insurance Open, which is held at Torrey Pines’ North and South Course, and won the US Open at the famous Californian career venue in 2008, and it took him 11 years to win his Masters last year Drought ended and brought him to 15.

An indication of Woods’ remarkable return to the lead role is that he advanced to 539th place in the world rankings at the Farmers Insurance Open 2018. Two years later, he returns as number six in the world rankings to a popular golf hangout and has the first opportunity to break away from sharing the record with Snead.

Snead was 52 years old when he won his 82nd tournament, and when he came to Japan he was Woods – who was limited to a very limited game plan from 2014 to 2017 due to knee and back injuries, which required surgery , remarked: “I hope this will be the case up to 52 years of age. If you had asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer. But the future definitely looks better, and I hope that I can be as steadfast as he did well into the 1940s and early 1950s. “

Woods turned 44 on December 30. Time is on his side again.

